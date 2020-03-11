That was a twist! Bachelor star Peter Weber and runner-up Madison Prewett are dating following his split from Hannah Ann Sluss during the finale on March 10. The pilot got down on one knee in Australia but ended things with the Knoxville native to pursue Madi, who eliminated herself prior to the last rose ceremony.

The 28-year-old and Hannah Ann, 23, called off their engagement after he admitted that his feelings weren’t as strong as hers. Their romance ended in heartbreak, but Chris Harrison didn’t let that end the season.

The show host went to Alabama to tell Madi that Peter was a single man. “He ended his engagement because of his feelings for you,” he told the 23-year-old. Although she had some reservations, Madi was curious to see where things would go. “I fell in love with him and those feelings didn’t go away,” she said. “If we had a second chance at this, I’d take it in a heartbeat.”

The hopeful contestant jetted off to Los Angeles to reconnect with Peter. “I know that I still have so much love in my heart for you,” she admitted to the Bachelor Nation hunk during a candid conversation.

The feelings were definitely still mutual. “I haven’t just fallen out of love with you, and obviously, we hurt each other like crazy,” he told her. Later during After the Final Rose, Peter confirmed that he was in love with the foster parent recruiter.

So, are they engaged? Peter wants to take things “one day at a time” with Madi. “There’s a lot of healing we have to do,” he added.

After getting engaged to Hannah Ann, Peter gushed to his family that he found his “person.” He and the whole Weber crew seemed over the moon excited about his next chapter with the model. “I was just so happy with my decision and it was such a happy moment,” the leading man told Chris Harrison about his proposal to Hannah Ann on After the Final Rose. However, their joy was fleeting.

“The most hurtful part is that you didn’t respect me enough to just have that open conversation with me,” Hannah Ann said after reuniting with her ex.

“You are so right. I can not argue that at all,” he admitted. “There are so many things I would do differently if I could.”

Through all the drama, Peter found his way back to Madi. Although things seem a bit rocky between them (and his family), we’re rooting for them!