Contestant Madison Prewett has been an obvious frontrunner for Bachelor star Peter Weber all season, but do they end up together? It’s still unclear if the pilot is engaged to any of his final three ladies — or his producer — but there’s strong evidence the 28-year-old pilot and Madi, 23, may make it the long haul. Keep reading to see if they’re together. Warning: Spoilers for season 24 finale are below.

Madison makes it to the final two along with Hannah Ann Sluss, but there are many clues that point to him ending up with the brunette beauty. First off, the basketball star was spotted with a Bachelor production team in Alabama, where she is from, in mid-February. “Madison currently filming something with production at Town Creek Park in Auburn, Alabama,” Reality Steve reported on February 11.

ABC

After the ABC show wraps each season, the winner and the leading man or woman are whisked away to a private location. The lovebirds usually spend time with one another in a secret location, so it’s a bit strange that Madison would be doing something with the cameras rolling months after the show was filmed.

Another reason as to why fans think Peter and Madi end up together is that he is a partner in the charity Seed to Mountain Ministries, and Madison’s dad and Madi both follow the account. Hmm … definitely seems like a sign to us!

To add in more ~drama,~ in the recent trailer, he has an emotional conversation with someone off-camera. However, it apparently doesn’t take place in Australia, but rather in Los Angeles, according to internet sleuths. The house is an Airbnb rental in L.A., meaning this scene was probably filmed after they flew back from Aussie. *Gasp!*

On the Monday, February 24, episode, Madison pulled Peter aside to explain she wasn’t comfortable with him sleeping with the other women after the rose ceremony. Madi said “actions speak louder than words” before they headed down under.

During their date, the foster parent recruiter told Peter she is saving herself for marriage, and she “wouldn’t be able to say yes to an engagement and move forward” if he’s slept with the other contestants. “So, you’d throw this all away if something happened with the other women?” he asked. The handsome hunk ended up telling Madi about his romps with the others, and shortly after, she took a minute to think outside, where he later consoled her.

Clearly, Peter has been smitten with Madison since the very beginning when he brought her home to meet his parents. “That was as perfect as I could’ve ever expected it to go,” he told the Southern beauty after their one-on-one date.

Then, after they climbed a skyscraper in Australia, the California transplant gushed about his connection with Madison. “Whenever I am with Madison, I feel on top of the world,” he raved. “I have just been so happy and pleased with our relationship up until this point. She knows how strongly I feel about her.”

ABC

Fans are hoping Madison and Peter are meant to be after all of the back and forth. One person wrote, “OK, but I REALLY want Peter and Madison to end up together,” while another echoed, “I have so much respect for Madison, and she and Peter must end up together.” A third person added, “Peter needs to just pick Madison because he feels like that’s his home, and I can just tell by watching them together.”

Time will tell what happens next!