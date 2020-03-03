Rough waters. Bachelor star Peter Weber and Madison Prewett‘s relationship has been super rocky since fantasy suite dates, but she is officially one of his final two contestants with Hannah Ann Sluss. The Alabama native will be meeting the pilot’s parents, but their romance isn’t fully back on track since he confessed that he was “intimate” with another contestant.

The rose ceremony during the March 2 episode was tense. The leading man, 28, seemed uncertain that Madison, 23, would even show up. She did eventually rolled in late and accepted his rose in lieu of Victoria Fuller. “You sure?” Peter asked before handing her the stem. She assured him by replying, “Yeah.”

ABC

Madi and Peter’s fantasy suite date came to a screeching halt after their open conversation about sex and the contestant’s virginity.

“Growing up, I made a commitment to myself, and I decided that I wanted to save myself for marriage,” Madison explained to the leading man. “For me, I see it as the day that I say ‘I do’ to the person I want to spend the rest of my life with is the day that he is getting all of me — body, soul and spirit. I am his. I look at relationships and not both people are going to make the same life decisions, and I don’t expect that for you or anybody.”

The pilot respected her choices but tried to be as honest as possible. “For me, I don’t want you to feel like this is all about sex. This is a big thing right now for us,” Peter responded. “I don’t know how else to do this. I will just be very honest. I have been intimate, and I can’t lie to you about that.”

Prior to Peter’s overnight dates, the brunette beauty warned him that “actions speak louder than words,” but he acknowledged that he still had “three separate relationships.” The pilot was also feeling apprehensive because, at that point, Madi was the only contestant who had not dropped the L-bomb.

Time will tell what the future holds for the adorable pair!