Our heads are spinning. Bachelor contestant Hannah Ann Sluss recalled ex-fiancé Peter Weber “convincing” her that he needed to reach out to Hannah Brown after their engagement in Australia. “That’s the first red flag,” the 23-year-old told Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast on March 11. The situation is still fresh, and the model noted that all of this went down at the “beginning of January” 2020.

“He told me he needed to talk to Hannah Brown because he needed closure. He was trying to convince me that I should feel comfortable with that,” Hannah Ann recounted about the situation between the pilot, 28, and his former flame from The Bachelorette, 25.

ABC/John Fleenor

It’s unclear if Peter got his closure because he and Hannah Ann split for good one week later. The Bachelor Nation babe noted that she wasn’t privy to everything that was happening during the leading man’s journey to find love. “Listen, I wasn’t on that group date with him and Hannah Brown. I had not seen that episode of them all cozied up in a couch, him crying and her possibly coming back in the house,” Hannah Ann explained. “I had no idea. Like, no idea, none.”

She noted that Peter’s urge to speak with the Dancing With the Stars winner floated to the surface when “the episode was coming up.” The Knoxville native also expressed that she felt like her relationship with Peter was filled with “half-truths.” “I was questioning my own self because he was trying to convince me that that was something he needed,” she said.

Viewers saw Hannah Ann’s doubts prior to the pilot getting down on one knee. Chris Harrison wasn’t even sure if she was going to show up, and it turns out, she had an inkling that something was off. “My instincts were telling me I wasn’t getting all the information I needed to make a decision with Peter,” she confessed. “That’s intuition and that’s instincts, and should I have stayed on that bed in Australia? Absolutely … But, I wasn’t going to give up on someone I loved.”

The reality beauty told Peter that “words are powerful” when they reunited on After the Final Rose. She admitted to Rachel and Becca that the California resident “took advantage of the fact that he conveniently left out very important information prior to me making a commitment with him.”

ABC

Her faith in Peter is what led her to getting engaged that day. “When you’re with someone, you trust their word and that’s why I showed up,” she recalled about decision day. “I was going to trust his words and follow through.”

Of course, she could not have foreseen the drama that was about to unfold. Peter went on to pursue runner-up Madison Prewett, and they are taking things “one day at a time.”

We know Hannah Ann has a very bright future ahead!