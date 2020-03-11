It’s a shame that Bachelor contestant Hannah Ann Sluss had to return that *massive* engagement ring from Peter Weber, because it had a big price tag. The estimated cost of the Neil Lane sparkler depending on the quality and specific characteristics of the center diamond sits at a whopping “$40,000 to $80,000,” Kathryn Money, VP of Strategy & Merchandising for Brilliant Earth, exclusively tells Life & Style.

“Hannah Ann’s stunning ring features an estimated 3 to 3.5-carat pear-shaped diamond surrounded by a diamond halo and set on a diamond-adorned platinum or white gold band,” explains the expert. “Her ring also features surprise diamond details [at the base of the diamond], a trend we’ve seen couples increasingly embrace over the last year.”

ABC

Despite the beautiful ring, the 28-year-old pilot’s short-lived engagement to the model, 23, was not a good fit. They split about a month after the leading man got down on one knee in Australia because his feelings were not as strong as hers. “I want so badly to give you everything, give you my entire heart,” Peter told her after filming. “That’s everything you deserve, and I can’t do that. I’m so sorry.”

ABC

Hannah Ann was crushed, and later said on Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin’s “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast that their relationship was full of “half-truths.”

She also addressed their devastating breakup and how she felt “blindsided” during After the Final Rose. “Words are powerful. Either you don’t think about what you say or you don’t understand the impact your words have on people,” the model said to her ex. “You told me things that kept me with you.”

The Bachelor Nation babe then recounted some shady behavior during their quickie engagement, which included Peter wanting to reach out to ex Hannah Brown for “closure” and contacting her parents after their split. “The most hurtful part is that you didn’t respect me enough to just have that open conversation with me,” she acknowledged.

ABC/John Fleenor

Peter later went on to pursue runner-up Madison Prewett. They revealed on ATFR that they are simply dating at the moment and are currently taking things “one day at a time.”

We know Hannah Ann has an even brighter engagement ring in her future with some lucky guy.