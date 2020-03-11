Father daughter-love! After a crazy finale and live after show of Peter Weber‘s season of The Bachelor, Madison Prewett‘s dad, Chad Prewett, is showing his daughter support for reuniting with the 28-year-old pilot.

“Proud is an understatement,” he tweeted on Tuesday, March 10. “I believe in you and support you always, Madi Rose!” The 23-year-old brunette beauty replied, “Love you so much.”

Twitter

Madison’s dad supporting her decision was a huge deal, especially because the same can’t be said about Peter’s parents. When Peter confided in his mom, Barbara, about Madison, she told Peter, “she’s not there for you.”

In case you missed what happened during the season finale, Madison ended things with Peter because she didn’t believe they were on the same page. “We see things so differently, we expect such different things,” she told Peter. “There’s always going to be this level of misunderstanding. I don’t want us to feel like we have to work into overtime to love each other.”

Peter was caught off guard and revealed their breakup made “absolutely no sense.” From there, Peter proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss, who was the only remaining contestant on the show. Things didn’t work out between them either. Eventually, show host Chris Harrison intervened and advised Madison that Peter was single again. It was then she realized she made the wrong choice for herself.

“He ended his engagement because of his feelings for you,” Chris told Madison, to which she replied, “I fell in love with him and those feelings didn’t go away. If we had a second chance at this, I’d take it in a heartbeat.”

From there, Madison reunited with the leading man in Los Angeles to confess her feelings to him. “I know that I still have so much love in my heart for you,” she told Peter. Lucky for her, he felt the same way. “I haven’t just fallen out of love with you, and obviously, we hurt each other like crazy,” he said.

Fast forward to March 10, when the After the Final Rose live show took place, and Peter revealed he is taking things “one day at a time” with Madison. He added, “There’s a lot of healing we have to do.”

Guess we’ll have to see what happens with these two!