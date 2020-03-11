Welcome to Life & Style’s weekly recap of Peter Weber‘s season of The Bachelor with fan-favorite, Jordan Kimball! Jordan rose to fame as the gold speedo-clad “pensive gentleman” on Becca Kufrin‘s season of The Bachelorette, and continued to capture fans’ hearts on seasons 5 and 6 of Bachelor in Paradise. Each week, he’ll be spilling his (very) honest thoughts and opinions on Peter, his contestants, and all of the drama that goes down in season 24 exclusively here at Life & Style!

Hannah Ann keeps giving and giving and doesn’t feel like it’s being reciprocated.

Hannah Ann is the “whaaat” moment, and Chris Harrison isn’t sure that Hannah is coming back — and Madison left last night so we have zero women left. I’m assuming that the live show will be all guts and glory, guys. Chris just said that Pete had his journey cut short, what happens if he runs out of runway? This is ridiculous!!! All the season we have watched, wasted. Or is it? Will Peter find love? Will it last? Let’s see. It’s a nail-biter, folks.

Hannah Ann is present, we all just got trolled by Chris Harrison! Now Pete is going to ask Hannah Ann to marry him, but will break her heart — I’m sure of it. He said that his heart chooses her forever and that he will never let her go! Lies!!!!!!

Folks, Pete and Hannah Ann are engaged! Cheers to a night full of Listen to your Heart promos. American Idol with sex? I’ll pass. Because I’m listening to my intuition.

Pete talks about this being a huge part of his life, but did he move out of Barbara’s house yet? Probs not. See you at Coachella, bruh. L.A. county guys never miss that.

Hannah Ann and Pete are filming the happy couple weekend and are talking about it being hard. Hannah Ann is such a sweetie. She’s really given her full attention to Pete. The breakup is coming, and I don’t understand why. He’s confessing his love, but there must be another woman. Who? Hannah Ann knows it’s best, too. She’s totally been a great partner. This is a d-bag move. All she wants is to be loved. He says he never intended to give his heart to two people, but you can’t love both the same way. Are you just now becoming a man? This guy’s balls just dropped and it’s bad timing. He would get wrecked in Paradise.

Hannah Ann is giving her ring back. Why didn’t he just let her go? Hannah Ann has her first engagement taken from her? Hannah Ann is just burying this guy! She doesn’t deserve this!!!!! Torn and conflicted, Pete is now deflated and beat. Barbara is clapping for Hannah Ann, and I’ve never agreed with Barbara more. They are finished, finito, and it’s a night of stress, heartbreak and tears. Now we are at the live show and Hannah Ann was just brought out to have words with Pete. Will they invite Hannah Ann to Paradise? Pete says he loved her but now he will have to watch her be loved by another. Pete isn’t going to win this. He’s got to own his faults and they excuse Hannah Ann from the stage. If there is love found with Madi, then let’s see it.

ABC Press

Apparently Pete still doesn’t know how this season ends. So, now we are in Auburn! What’s this all about?! Is Madi ready to reconcile? It breaks her heart to hear he’s single, and Chris just asked if she’s in love with Peter. Chris wants to see Madi and Pete together, may as well give it a shot. I still don’t think that Barbara approves of Madi. Now Madi is approaching Peter and I’m ready to see where this goes. Guys, I’d love to see this end with a relationship! Like actually though, I do support the pursuit of love. This is just unnecessarily messy. But the mop is out, so let’s see where it ends. Pete looks like he walked out of a waffle press and a real man would’ve gone to Madi himself. Pete’s talking about mistakes and my heart breaks more and more for Hannah Ann. Pete needs prayer, and I hope Madi can bring him peace. Or line dance with him, one or the other.

Madi just arrived at the live show, and she’s only here to grab this amazing air time. There’s no way this lasts, guys! I’m done BS-ing y’all. The question is finally being answered. Finally, we know how this season ends. That’s with Madi, and he’s super hesitant with saying what he wants. LOL, this season is just like chili. Looks s–tty, smells s–tty but has great ratings. Madi got caught running her own fan account. Barbara is already over her antics. This is awful.

Madi is unapologetic about her behavior and is sticking to her guns. But her smirk seems evil. Why is being in a relationship this dramatic? Uphill battles and differences, oh my. Barb isn’t having it. Madi still hasn’t compromised. He will have to fail to succeed. I agree with you, Barb. I also agree with Pete’s dad. This isn’t how you start a relationship, after all this drama. This is a TV show, so sorry Madi that you had to publicly talk about your relationship. For the record, I’m still not sure that we know how this season ended. I’m serious.

Now we are with Clare and watching another bad clip of Juan Pablo‘s season. Maybe we will meet some of her contestants. I think Clare will be on a warpath. No BS and no jokes. May 18th it premieres!

Kelley was just a decoy and I’m sitting here questioning why I just watched this, I still don’t know what the status is with the ending of The Bachelor.

Sitting here amongst the white snow-capped Rocky Mountains in Canmore sure is easing my pain though, the Malcolm Hotel put on a Bachelor-style dinner tonight and I’m thankful to be a part of the franchise and watch the romantic bindings become tighter between contestants.

The Bachelorette returns on May 18 at 8 p.m., with Clare Crawley as the season 16 lead. Get to know the 38-year-old beauty here and meet her hunky contestants here!