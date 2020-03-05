Is Peter Weber engaged? Who wins The Bachelor? After a (mostly) spoiler-free season, fans are anxious to know if the pilot ends up with Hannah Ann Sluss or Madison Prewett. We have the scoop on what goes down on season 24, so keep reading to find out more. Caution: Spoilers for Peter’s Bachelor finale are below. Do not keep reading if you don’t want to know who he picks!

It turns out the 28-year-old fell head-over-heels for Madison, 23, Reality Steve reports. There have been tons of out-of-the-box theories floating around about the finale — like he ends up with ex Hannah Brown or Bachelor Nation producer Julie LaPlaca. However, the gossip outlet notes that the twist is more about the “how,” rather than the “why.”

ABC

During the finale, Madi reportedly eliminates herself and heads back home to Alabama without attending the final rose ceremony. This doesn’t mean that Hannah Ann, 23, wins by default … but she doesn’t really lose either. Apparently, Peter talks with her and says that he can’t make his final decision until he talks to Madi, who already headed back to the states. The Knoxville native agrees to hold off on the rose ceremony for reasons we can’t quite understand at this time. But, hey, do you!

At some point, he does break things off with Hannah Ann, but Madi doesn’t automatically take him back. The California native begins “courting” the brunette beauty in an attempt to regain her trust. They are together at the moment but not currently engaged, Reality Steve says.

During Women Tell All on March 2, Chris Harrison cryptically said even Peter “doesn’t know” how his journey to find love will end. This is a puzzling statement, but points to the idea that he will get down on one knee during After the Final Rose for a live proposal. Time will tell on that, though.

Peter and Madi had a drama-free relationship until fantasy suite dates. Before his overnight dates with Hannah Ann and Victoria Fuller, Madi told him “actions speak louder than words,” and she would be extremely hurt if he had sex with someone else. She later revealed to him on their date that she is a virgin and saving herself for marriage.

ABC

“Growing up, I made a commitment to myself, and I decided that I wanted to save myself for marriage,” the Southern belle divulged to Peter. “For me, I see it as the day that I say ‘I do’ to the person I want to spend the rest of my life with is the day that he is getting all of me — body, soul and spirit. I am his. I look at relationships and not both people are going to make the same life decisions, and I don’t expect that for you or anybody.” However, Peter’s revelation that he was “intimate” with someone else made her question everything.

We can’t wait to watch Madi and Peter’s story unfold, but also, justice for Hannah Ann!