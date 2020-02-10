And the final rose goes to … After all the drama and heartbreak, is Peter Weber engaged? The Bachelor started off with 30 gorgeous contestants and the hunky pilot had to navigate his way through until he was left with two ladies who stole his heart. Does he get down on one knee? Is he single? Does he need a nap? Keep reading for all the details! Caution: Spoilers for the season 24 finale are below. Do not keep reading if you don’t want to know what happens.

During the finale — which takes place in Australia — the 28-year-old is left with Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett as his last two contestants. Victoria Fuller was eliminated after overnight dates while Kelsey Weier was sent packing after hometowns. It is not clear who — or if — Peter gets engaged during decision day and his ~possible~ final woman has not found her way into the spoiler universe yet. Reality Steve claims that the pilot doesn’t get down on one knee at that point which has led fans to theorize that a proposal won’t happen until After the Final Rose.

ABC/Stewart Cook

Peter seemingly confirmed that he does end up with someone after the finale. “It’s hilarious. People are really good at speculating,” the California native admitted during an interview with Access Hollywood on February 7. “I will say I haven’t heard the actual ending yet, though, from anyone.” The theories that were specifically mentioned were that one contestant — or two — is pregnant, he’s still single or that he and former Bachelorette star Hannah Brown end up together. Hmmm …

The leading man has been cheery since he wrapped filming. “I can say I’m happy, I can say that,” he teased during an interview with Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti on the January 7 episode of the “Almost Famous” podcast. Peter and Chris Harrison have both alluded to the idea that the finale will not be able to be spoiled.

“I guess the main reason why I said that was so that last week for me was an insane week. It was definitely the hardest week of my life,” the Bachelor Nation stud explained about his previous statements. “I definitely couldn’t have predicted what ended up happening. There’s no way I could’ve and that’s kind of what made me say that. Literally, until the very last second, stuff is happening … Literally until the very last day, the last second, I’m going through stuff. It was the most beautiful experience but also the hardest.”

Peter definitely has his work cut out for him this season, but we’re keeping our fingers crossed for an engagement. Good luck, Peter!