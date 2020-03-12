What *Actually* Went Down When They Met

Barb dove further into the family’s sit down with Madison in Australia before the finale. She explained that the contestant kept them waiting for “three hours,” and Peter “basically begged her to come and meet us.”

“She finally came in and you could tell she did not want to be there. It was very obvious,” Barb recalled.

Madi also didn’t leave a great impression on Peter’s younger brother. “She was supposed to meet my other son, Jack, and then Jack comes up to us and says, ‘No, she didn’t want to. She just left apparently,’” Barb continued. “So, she left and I just don’t understand. If you’re not in love with my son and you’re not ready to accept a proposal, what are you still doing?”