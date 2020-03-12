“I knew Madison was in the picture, but I didn’t know what was going to happen [on ATFR] until the last moment,” Barb divulged. She explained that Peter was “sequestered” in a hotel three days before the live aftershow.
“We couldn’t have any contact with him,” she said. “What everybody heard was the first time we heard it.”
What *Actually* Went Down When They Met
Barb dove further into the family’s sit down with Madison in Australia before the finale. She explained that the contestant kept them waiting for “three hours,” and Peter “basically begged her to come and meet us.”
“She finally came in and you could tell she did not want to be there. It was very obvious,” Barb recalled.
Madi also didn’t leave a great impression on Peter’s younger brother. “She was supposed to meet my other son, Jack, and then Jack comes up to us and says, ‘No, she didn’t want to. She just left apparently,’” Barb continued. “So, she left and I just don’t understand. If you’re not in love with my son and you’re not ready to accept a proposal, what are you still doing?”
The Bachelor Is Scripted and Madi Got a ‘Good Edit’
We all know “reality” TV takes a little finessing. However, Barb slammed the reality franchise for being “extremely scripted” and prompting many situation viewers see on screen. “It’s not reality … There’s just a lot going on with the show,” she explained. “They gave [Madison] the best edit … the very, very best edit that anybody can get. They gave it to her.”
Barb confessed that “people jumped to conclusions” after watching her and Madi talk in Australia before the finale. “They did not show anything of what really happened [and] the questions that I asked her,” she said. “They did that episode just to make her look the best that she could … It was just unfortunate America did not get to see what really happened on that day.”
Madi Apparently Said She Wasn’t in Love With Peter …
Although Peter and the brunette beauty seem head over heels now, Barb said the situation was very different back in Australia.
“I asked her, ‘Are you in love with my son?’ And, she looked at me, and her words were, ‘I know what you want me to say. But I’m sorry …’” Barb began. “No, she didn’t even say, ‘I’m sorry.’ She said, ‘But, I can’t say yes. And, I know that’s what you want me to say, but I can’t give you that answer.’”
… Nor Would She Have Accepted a Proposal
Not only was Madi unsure about her feelings, she also didn’t want the pilot to get down on one knee. “She said, ‘No, I’m not ready to accept a proposal in four days,’” Barb recounted. The protective mother wondered “what is she doing here” and added that “as a mom” she wasn’t able to give her blessing.
Sorry, Not Sorry
Barb will “absolutely not” try to make amends with Madi over their explosive conversation on After the Final Rose. “There’s nothing for me to apologize for.” Before you make judgments, the California resident added that Madison “never apologized” to Barb or the Weber family, either.
“She never ever mentioned how sorry she was to Hannah Ann for what had happened,” Barb said. “I just found that to be very telling that she never even apologized to Hannah Ann. You know, Hannah Ann was hurt, of course, but she never even apologized to her.”
What She Told Her Husband at ‘ATFR’
Barb was caught on camera during After the Final Rose whispering in Spanish to her husband, Pete Sr. It was loosely translated to, ”say something bad,” and she admitted that she said it because she was “nervous” over the tense situation. “They put us in a very hard place,” she added. “I did not think that we were going to be even mic’d up, but you know, we were.”
Barb doesn’t ‘Hate’ Madison
Although Peter’s mom has been extremely outspoken about her stance on the leading man’s relationship with his runner-up, she was careful to note that she and the rest of the family doesn’t “hate” Madison.
“We just simply say that Madison’s values and Peter’s don’t align. Her values don’t align with Peter’s, but no, we don’t hate her,” Barb explained. “They just don’t align and … you want to protect your kids no matter how old they are.”
She’s simply watching out for her oldest child. “The most important thing that we want for our children is their happiness. I just want his happiness,” she added.
Why They Call Him Bud
The mystery around Peter’s nickname is over! “My husband’s name is Peter, right? So, since he was a baby he’s been called Bud,” Barb said. “First, it was Buddy and then Bud.”