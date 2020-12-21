Courtesy of Arie Luyendyk Jr/Instagram

Congratulations are in order! Bachelor couple Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Luyendyk (nee Burnham) are expecting twins together. The stars revealed Lauren is pregnant again on December 19, and a few days later, they announced she is having twins in an emotional YouTube video. Needless to say, they couldn’t be more excited to continue growing their sweet little family.

“It’s hard to know what to say right now,” Lauren wrote beside a video of the couple with their daughter, Alessi, wearing a “big sister” tee. “I’ve been crying on and off for the past 3 months … right now is no different. So so grateful.” She also included a rainbow emoji to honor the child they lost when Lauren suffered a miscarriage earlier this year. In his own announcement, Arie wrote, “And then 2020 completely redeemed itself!” The photos he shared revealed their due date is in July 2021.

The couple became parents for the first time when they welcomed their adorable daughter Alessi in May 2019. The pair got off to a controversial start when Arie changed his mind after proposing to Becca Kufrin on The Bachelor and later decided he wanted to be with Lauren instead, but they quickly proved they were very serious about each other and starting a family together. Less than a year after their season aired in 2018, the couple tied the knot in January 2019, four months before welcoming their first little one.

Unfortunately, their parenthood journey hasn’t always been easy. In May 2020 — one year after the birth of Alessi — Lauren and Arie revealed they’d suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage in an emotional video. “We made so many plans,” the couple explained in the description of the YouTube clip. “We bought a new house with more space, we planned how we wanted to tell you all and we envisioned our future with Alessi’s little brother/sister. We were planning to share our journey through pregnancy with you, but, unfortunately, we didn’t get the happy story we had hoped for.”

Courtesy of Arie Luyendyk Jr/Instagram