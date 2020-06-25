New digs! Bachelor couple Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham moved into a seriously gorgeous new home in Scottsdale, Arizona. The abode, which sits on a sprawling piece of property, features high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows and a walk-in closet for their young daughter, Alessi.

Although their prior home was equally beautiful, the Bachelor Nation pair has big plans for their new place. They hope to renovate the barn into a larger garage space for the racecar driver’s “toys,” a fully-functioning gym and separate guest quarters for when Lauren’s family visits.

Courtesy Arie Luyendyk Jr./Instagram

Arie may be the realtor, but Lauren has a serious eye for design. Some of her upgrade ideas include cement countertops in the bathroom, swapping out the fireplace in the master bedroom and giving the whole place a more modern vibe.

They also have an extra bedroom that they are keeping their fingers crossed to use as a nursery for baby No. 2. “Hopefully, that’s soon,” Arie teased about Lauren getting pregnant again. They welcomed their first child in May 2019.

Sadly the duo, who got married in January 2019, opened up about their devastating miscarriage earlier this summer. “A little over a month ago, we got the most exciting news, and we found out that we were pregnant with our second baby,” they explained on YouTube on May 30. “We made so many plans. We bought a new house with more space, we planned how we wanted to tell you all and we envisioned our future with Alessi’s little brother/sister.”

They continued, “We were planning to share our journey through pregnancy with you, but unfortunately we didn’t get the happy story we had hoped for. We decided to share this part of our journey with you, because well, we share everything with you!” The pair also wanted to share their story to help others feel “a little less lonely.”

While they’re still suffering the loss from their miscarriage, Arie and Lauren seem over the moon about their next chapter. Keep scrolling to tour their new home!