Beloved Bachelor duo Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham have always been one of the cutest couples to come out of the franchise, and their daughter, Alessi Ren Luyendyk, is one of the cutest kids, too. Fans have gotten to watch her grow up since her birth in 2019, and soon she’ll be promoted to big sis!

After welcoming their first child on May 29, 2019, the father of one confirmed that both mommy and baby were doing great. Within a few hours, the new mama had shared her daughter’s name — and the first photo of the little girl to boot. “Alessi Ren Luyendyk,” she shared on Instagram beside a sweet photo. “Born May 29, 2019 @ 2:09pm. 6 lbs, 13 oz. 20 inches long. She is sweet, calm and @ariejr and I could not be more in love with her.💗” Before long, Arie was joining in, posting his own photo of a special moment with his daughter. “This was first time she laid eyes on me and I’m forever changed,” he wrote. And on his Instagram Story, he featured a photo of Lauren and Alessi together.

“I’m so proud of you, @laureneburnham,” he captioned the shot. “You’re truly incredible and you did so good today.” Over the previous 24 hours, the documented pretty much every step of the birth process. At 5 a.m. PST, he’d let fans know that Lauren had gotten her epidural. Not long after noon, he and his wife took turns guessing what they thought the baby’s weight, hair color, and eye color would be. And by 3:30 p.m., he announced that they had a “healthy, BEAUTIFUL baby girl.”

The couple’s sweet daughter made them want to continue growing their family. Sadly, things didn’t immediately go as planned. In May 2020 the duo revealed they’d suffered a miscarriage in a heartbreaking video. “We made so many plans,” they wrote in the description. “We bought a new house with more space, we planned how we wanted to tell you all and we envisioned our future with Alessi’s little brother/sister. We were planning to share our journey through pregnancy with you, but, unfortunately, we didn’t get the happy story we had hoped for.”

But just months later, the pair had happy news to share: Not one, but two, rainbow babies were on the way. “It’s hard to know what to say right now,” Lauren wrote next to a photo of Alessi wearing a “big sister” tee on December 19, 2020. “I’ve been crying on and off for the past 3 months … right now is no different. So so grateful.” A few days later they shared in a YouTube video that they’re actually expecting twins in July 2021. We’re sure Alessi is going to be the best big sis!

