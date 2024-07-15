Jenn Tran’s journey to find love continued in episode 2 of The Bachelorette on Monday, July 15, in Melbourne, Australia. She ended up taking her remaining 18 suitors on some exciting dates and may already be forming some love connections with a few early standouts.

Of course, there was no shortage of drama between the men during the trip, leading Jenn to declare, “I’m here for someone who’s willing to put me in front of the drama.”

What Happened on the 1st Group Date in Episode 2?

Devin, who was an early standout, was one of the men chosen to go on the very first group date of the season at Queen Victoria Market. Jenn took the guys shopping, and they also enjoyed some food, including Vegemite and kangaroo testicles. Devin pulled Jenn away during the group date to have some alone time away from the other men. Needless to say, all of the other guys were upset by the gesture.

Devin and Jenn got some gelato before the rest of the group intervened. They then went to a stand-up comedy show. It came as a surprise to no one when the men were told to go on stage and perform a roast. All of the guys made jabs at Devin during their roasts but he took their shady comments on the chin.

Aaron and Devin got into a bit of a spat at the group date, but the kicker was that Aaron called him by the wrong name during the argument. Aaron went to talk to Jenn, with Devin interrupting them by bringing in an ice cream cart. Aaron declared that he felt “peeved” and “disrespected.” He later went and interrupted Devin and Jenn’s conversation. To return the favor, Devin then went and interrupted Aaron and Jenn’s conversation. The pettiness was out in full force during episode 2 as the drama continued to sour the rest of the night. Jenn gave Grant the group date rose amid all of the bickering.

Who Got the 1-on-1 Date?

Marcus was chosen for the one-on-one date with Jenn this week. They kicked off the date by jumping out of a plane. Jenn is afraid of heights but was able to conquer her fear with Marcus by her side. Afterward, he opened up to Jenn about his time serving in the military and everything he went through during his last deployment. Jenn praised him for his vulnerability and felt “honored” to learn more about him. She gave him the rose at the end of the date.

What Happened on Group Date No. 2?

The second group date saw the rest of the guys do a photo shoot with Jenn in nature with some animals. Hakeem freaked out when he was asked to pose for photos with a spider, cursing up a storm and yelling. His outburst made the other guys laugh. When the photographer asked if anyone wanted to pose with Jenn and a massive snake, Dylan stepped up. Jenn later chose to go on a one-on-one date with Dylan, sending the other guys back to the hotel. Dylan secured the group date rose that night.

Who Did Jenn Tran Eliminate in Episode 2 of ‘The Bachelorette’?

At the cocktail party, a lot of the men, including Thomas, were ticked off when Devin stole Jenn away right off the bat. It led to a whole lot of arguing while Jenn overheard everything. At the rose ceremony, Jenn decided to send home Marvin, Brian and Jahaan.