who is devin strader meet season 21 bachelorette contestant

Devin Strader is a contestant on season 21 of The Bachelorette and he’s definitely quite a catch! Will the business owner find love with leading lady Jenn Tran?

Who Is The Bachelorette’s Devin Strader?

Devin is a freight company owner in Houston, Texas, though he is a Louisiana native. His company, which he founded in March 2023, is called F1 Freight Consultants.

F1 Freight Consultants “offers top-tier transportation services and solutions to a wide variety of industries,” according to its website. “F1 Freight strives to deliver both the most cost effective solutions, as well as tackling transportation and logistics challenges throughout North America.”

Prior to owning his company, Devin worked at another transportation company, Shark Logistics, in Texas. He was the vice president of acquisitions and held the position from January 2020 until March 2023, according to his LinkedIn.

“Devin is extremely hardworking, passionate about his career, and proud of the business he’s built,” the reality star’s ABC bio reveals. Devin is also a dog dad and his bio says that he and his pooch Charlie are a “package deal.” Charlie was born in 2017.

“He admits he’s a bit loud and loves to talk,” the bio also says, revealing a bit more about Devin’s personality before the premiere of The Bachelorette.

Before working full-time, Devin attended Louisiana State University. He graduated in 2019 with a business degree.

Devin Strader’s Family

In his ABC bio, Devin says his mom is his “hero.” He has also revealed via Instagram that he has a brother, who appears to be about three years younger than him.

Devin, who was born in January 1996, wished his younger brother a happy 22nd birthday in June 2021. “Happy birthday to my day one brother,” he captioned the post.

How Far Does Devin Strader Make It on ‘The Bachelorette’?

Devin is the winner of season 21 of The Bachelorette, according to Reality Steve. The television blogger reported in May that Devin and Jenn are engaged after the final rose ceremony.

ABC

Steve reported that Devin and Marcus Shoberg were the final two men and that Jenn gave her final rose to the Texas resident. He also revealed that the proposal took place in Hawaii.

“I’m also being told that the ending of my season is also something that has never happened before,” Jenn teased in June 2024. Steve has not reported any specific details about this yet.

Before filming began, Devin revealed that he was looking for a wife who is “honest, kind, and embraces his big personality.” It appears he found just what he was hoping for in Jenn!

Season 21 of The Bachelorette began with 25 suitors hoping to fall in love with Jenn. After weeks of dates and rose ceremonies, the physician assistant student eliminated all of the other men before reportedly choosing Devin to spend the rest of her life with. Jenn was previously a contestant on season 28 of The Bachelor, where she made it all the way to the top six before being eliminated herself.