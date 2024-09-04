Jenn Tran and Devin Strader got engaged on The Bachelorette finale, but broke up by the time the proposal aired. The pair gave an update about their relationship during the live aftershow on Tuesday, September 3.

Before the proposal aired, Jenn, 26, revealed that she and Devin, 28, had called it quits two months after their engagement.

“I promised my life to somebody who I thought was going to put every effort into the relationship. I didn’t feel that. I felt like I was secondary to everything in his life,” she said through tears. “He wasn’t introducing me to his family anymore. Every little thing made me feel secondary to his life and I didn’t understand why.”

Jenn continued, “We had a happy couple [weekend] planned sometime last month early and the night before I’d gotten a phone call. And he called me and basically broke off the engagement.”

The reality star emotionally added that he seemed to pull away from her after their engagement, and she admitted she wasn’t sure what “changed” between them.

The exes later confronted each other during the After the Final Rose special, where Jenn called out Devin for being “disrespectful” after he followed Maria Georgas on social media soon after their split.

While Devin said he took “accountability” for his “shortcomings” when it came to their relationship, Jenn insisted he was “never fully in the relationship” and didn’t see a future with her.

Jenn chose Devin over Marcus Shoberg at the final rose ceremony in Hawaii. The finale was filmed in mid-May, so the reality stars lasted less than four months once the show wrapped.

Leading up to the proposal day, Jenn was torn between Devin and Marcus, 32. While her feelings for Marcus were strong – she even told him she loved him on their fantasy suite date – he had more trouble opening up. The Army veteran admitted to being hesitant about getting engaged so quickly and didn’t use the L-word until the finale, where he told Jenn, “I do love you [but] I am struggling.”

Who Do You Want to See as the Next Golden Bachelor?

Meanwhile, Devin told Jenn he loved her on their hometown date. After introducing her to his family, he used the L-word for the first time. Jenn did not say it back, but expressed her strong feelings for Devin. However, Jenn not reciprocating Devin’s feelings became a concern for him on their fantasy suite date, as he continued to reiterate how much he loved her and she held back from saying the same.

Before the final 3 rose ceremony, Devin took it upon himself to approach Jenn in her hotel room and express why he was starting to have doubts about their relationship. He told her that he felt like a “safe” option for her and admitted that he didn’t feel “needed” by her. While Devin insisted that he loved Jenn and wanted to make it to the end, he said he was worried that she didn’t feel the same way about him.

By the end of the conversation, Jenn apologized for not giving Devin the assurance he needed and told him, “Of course I love you, you freaking idiot!”

In the weeks leading up to The Bachelorette finale, fans began speculating that Jenn had split from her final pick based on certain posts she was “liking” on social media. Hours before the episode aired, Reality Steve reported that Devin had ended things with the physician assistant student.

“Devin has ended the engagement and broken up with Jenn,” the TV blogger wrote on Instagram. “I do not know the circumstances surrounding it in terms of when it happened or the reasoning behind it. Guess we will find that out tonight. Curious to see the reasoning for the breakup since Devin love bombed Jenn ever since hometowns and now couldn’t even make it to ATFR with her still in a relationship.”

Before becoming the Bachelorette, Jenn appeared on season 28 of The Bachelor with Joey Graziadei. She was eliminated one episode before hometown dates.