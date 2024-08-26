The Bachelorette is coming down to its final episodes, with leading lady Jenn Tran heading to the fantasy suites with the remaining men. Devin Strader, Jonathon Johnson and Marcus Shoberg were the last three guys standing at the start of the episode, which took place in Hawaii. Fans cannot wait to see who she will choose at the end of the journey to find love.

Inside Devin’s Fantasy Suite Date With Jenn

At the start of the episode, Jenn sat down with Molly Mesnick to chat about her strong feelings for each of the guys and her fears. During the chat, Devin ended up having his own conversation with Jesse Palmer about his feelings for Jenn while out on the golf course.

For their big date, Jenn and Devin enjoyed a scenic helicopter ride. “I feel it in my bones that I’m the guy for Jenn,” Devin confidently said in a confessional.

They later sat on the beach in front of the ocean, where Devin expressed to Jenn why he loved her. However, he admitted he was a bit disappointed when she didn’t say it back. During dinner, Devin continued to share his love for Jenn. She still didn’t say she loved him back. “I can’t tell you how much you mean to me,” she told him.

“I hope to be in love with Devin, I’m not sure when that’s gonna be,” Jenn admitted in a confessional.

Despite not hearing the L word, Devin accepted the key to the fantasy suite. The next morning, they woke up together and were all smiles. Devin said he felt “calm” and “comfortable” that morning.

“I’m nervous because I know I can’t hold onto this moment forever,” Devin admitted. “It’s hard to see her walk away in these moments and who knows when I’ll see her again.”

“For me, there’s no more love I can give without hearing it back,” he said, adding that he would be “crushed” if Jenn told one of the other guys that she loved them.

All About Jonathon’s Fantasy Suite Date With Jenn

Jenn and Jonathon spent the day out at a market and trying some local treats. They visited a waterfall and shared a steamy make out session before dinner. Jonathon accepted the key to the fantasy suite. “I see the picture of me getting down on one knee … I can see this being something absolutely incredible,” Jonathon said after waking up with Jenn the next morning.

The camera then cut to Devin taking a walk and discussing his doubts about Jenn loving him back. Marcus also had a conversation with Jesse expressing his doubts about his connection with Jenn. It seemed like everyone’s feelings were all over the place!

Details About Marcus and Jenn’s Fantasy Suite Date

“When I’m with him I feel fun and flirty,” Jenn said when it was time for her date with Marcus. “It’s so easy to be myself with him.”

The duo went out on a boat and waited until sundown to go snorkeling with stingrays. “I feel so much closer to Marcus … he makes me feel at peace,” Jenn said in a confessional before admitting she was in love with Marcus.

Later on at dinner, they had a very interesting conversation. Marcus said that he saw “potential” in their relationship but was still feeling uneasy.

“I’m not in love with Jenn right now,” he said in a confessional, before telling Jenn he was “unsure.”

“You deserve someone who is sure about you,” he told her. “I don’t know if I’m putting pressure on myself. It’s been hard for me to get to a point to I feel comfortable saying that I’m like in love.”

Jenn was visibly upset by hearing what Marcus said. “I’d be lying if I didn’t tell you I am in love with you,” she said.

Marcus cried and said that part of him wanted to keep going because they weren’t at the end yet. “I am feeling a bit afraid or uncertain but I am trying,” he told Jenn. In the end, he decided to continue on with the date, despite not feeling as strongly for Jenn as she did for him. He ended up going to the fantasy suite with Jenn. The next morning, Jenn said that she hoped that Marcus’ feelings would develop more over time.

Who Went Home in Episode 8?

Nobody went home in episode 8. Instead of a rose ceremony, the last few minutes of the episode were consumed with Devin questioning if Jenn loved him or not. Jesse swooped in to have a conversation with him about his feelings. “I don’t feel like I’m The One, I feel like I’m one of,” Devin told Jesse through tears. He ended up going to talk to Jenn, leaving the episode on a cliffhanger.