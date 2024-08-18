Jenn Tran will meet Devin Strader’s family during his hometown date on The Bachelorette. Throughout season 21, he has already opened up quite a bit about his relationship with his parents.

Who Are The Bachelorette’s Devin Strader’s Parents?

From the very first episode of The Bachelorette, Devin made it clear that “family is a very important part” of his life. He revealed during his introduction package that he grew up with a single mother, adding, “My idea of a perfect life is a happy household with kids and family.”

During his first one-on-one date, Devin opened up to Jenn about his upbringing. “My parents were never together, which was difficult for me,” he explained. “[My mom] was in school, casual fling turned into a pregnancy and that was me. It’s not how she wanted it.”

Devin’s mom is Jennifer Strader. He revealed that she dropped out of college to raise him. “We moved around a lot and it was always a feeling of instability,” Devin admitted. “My mom was always trying to figure things out, but she was very strong in those tough moments too and it taught me a lot of how to navigate the world even though things don’t always look like they have a solution at times.”

Jennifer lives in Texas and works as a senior communications specialist at Fluor Corporation, according to LinkedIn. She’s been with the company since 2007.

“She worked two jobs, she went back to college, she took care of me and my brother,” Devin revealed. “She had a ton on her plate. I was … not a bad child, but I just didn’t understand those things about her when I was young.”

ABC

As for Devin’s dad, he “was around, but he was not really, like, around,” Devin shared. “It was a very weird dynamic for me growing up.” He also told Jenn, “I used to always idolize my father as some guy I wanted to go live and be with. I saw how much that hurt my mom because she was the one that took care of me my entire life. He was never around for that. But with her and everything we’ve been through, she never wavered once, no matter how I felt, no matter how much I lashed out or how much trouble I got in.”

Jennifer got remarried in 2020, according to a photo Devin posted on Instagram that November, so he also now has a stepfather.

Who Are The Bachelorette’s Devin Strader’s Siblings?

Devin has a younger brother named Pierce Strader. He appears to also live in Texas and has a private Instagram account. It’s unclear if Devin and Pierce share the same father, but in her Facebook bio, their mother gushed, “Mother of two amazing young men who are my heart & soul, & my motivation for everything I do in life.”

When Jennifer got married in 2020, Devin also gained two new stepsiblings through his stepfather. He posted a family photo with them on Instagram in November 2020 with the caption, “a lot to be thankful for this year! BLESSED.”