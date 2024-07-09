Jenn Tran began her journey to find love with 25 men on the season 21 premiere of The Bachelorette. Before we see what happened on night one, though, there’s a flash forward to Jenn’s final rose ceremony. She placed the final rose on the podium. Then, a scene showed Jesse Palmer asking if she was OK with what was happening before Jenn knocked on the door of someone’s hotel room and went inside.

Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait several weeks to see what happens there. The Monday, July 8, premiere began with Jenn, 26, reintroducing herself to viewers. “I’m looking for a partner who really prioritizes me and values me and listens to me and sees me and tries to understand me and wants to love me,” she said.

Jenn arrived at the new season 21 mansion and caught up with Jesse, 45, before meeting the men on her season.

Jenn Tran Meets the Men on ‘The Bachelorette’

The first man Jenn met was Marcus Shoberg. He told her that he has three dreams — serving his country, going to outer space and finding his person. Marcus, 31, said he was “lucky enough” to have some of those dreams come true and was now ready for love. In his confessional, he opened up about how he almost died during his final of six deployments as an Army ranger.

Marvin Goodly was the next man out of the limo. After he spoke to Jenn in French, she gushed, “Marvin is tall tall and hot hot. I like Marvin. Marvin’s a cutie.” Sam Nejad revealed to Jenn that he had never been in love before and explained in his confessional that it was because he comes from a “traditional” background and didn’t want to make someone his girlfriend unless they were going to be his wife.

Grant Ellis showed off his beat boxing skills when he met Jenn. In his introduction package, he revealed that he used to play professional basketball overseas before an injury ended his career. Now, he works in finance and is looking for his person. Sam McKinney had Jenn picture their possible future together and opened up in his package about being cheated on by his former fiancée his last relationship.

While Sam was confident that Jenn wouldn’t forget his “shot o’clock” joke when they met, several other men also used her catchphrase when they got out of the limo. Meanwhile, Thomas Nguyen gave Jenn a friendship bracelet with his last name on it. Like Grant, he was also a former athlete and tried to make the 2016 Olympics in swimming before an injury set him back. Thomas also had a lot in common with Jenn, with his parents both being Vietnamese too.

Jenn was definitely impressed by Tomas Azzano, who came out of the limo with puppies and had her swooning.

