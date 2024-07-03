Twenty-five men are hoping to find love with Jenn Tran on season 21 of The Bachelorette, and one of them is Marcus Shoberg. Who is the potential suitor?

Who Is The Bachelorette’s Marcus Shoberg?

Marcus is an Army veteran who is now a contestant on season 21 of The Bachelorette. He lives in Raleigh, North Carolina, but was previously in the Army for eight years from 2011 until 2019. Marcus’ positions in the army ranged from rifleman to sergeant.

After leaving the Army, Marcus enrolled in Harvard University, studying computer science, in 2021. His LinkedIn says he has a projected graduation date of 2025, but his ABC bio lists him as an “alum” of the college, and he has been working full-time since 2023.

At Harvard, Marcus was involved in the Undergraduate Veterans Organization. He has spoken about his passion for helping military veterans transition back into school after serving their country. He cited his own experience as part of the reason why he wanted to get involved in this mission. “Most of us have a considerable gap from our time when we left school and are now going into a college environment,” he pointed out in an interview.

For his own college experience, Marcus said he used third-party services to help with the application process. However, he noted the importance of schools like Harvard having coordinators who can work specifically with veterans on the admissions committee.

“I don’t think veterans need – or want – handouts or to be coddled, or to be catered towards, during the application process,” he said. “But I think more than anything, just having the point of contact and the ability to clarify during the application process is probably going to be huge for veterans in the next application cycle.”

Marcus is also a certified open water scuba diver and has his student pilot certificate from the Federal Aviation Administration, per LinkedIn.

What Is Marcus Shoberg’s Job?

In April 2023, Marcus began working as a data engineer at Amentum in North Carolina. He founded his own company, Falkor Technologies, in September 2023. “At Falkor Technologies, we merge cutting-edge Natural Language Processing, Computer Vision, and Cloud Infrastructure to unlock the full potential of your data,” his LinkedIn reveals. The IT company “serve[s] those who still want to control their data,” according to its website.

How Far Does Marcus Shoberg Make It on ‘The Bachelorette’?

Marcus is the runner-up on season 21 of The Bachelorette, according to Reality Steve. He was reportedly one of Jenn’s final two men at the last rose ceremony in Hawaii, but was not the person she chose.

Steve reported in May 2024 that Jenn picked Devin Strader and that the two got engaged at the end of filming.

In June 2024, Jenn attended CMA Fest in Nashville and hinted that something unprecedented happened at the end of her season. “I’m also being told that the ending of my season is also something that has never happened before,” she teased. Steve has not reported the specifics of Jenn’s ending yet.

The Bachelorette premieres on ABC Monday, July 8, at 8 p.m.