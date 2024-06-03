After having her heart broken on season 28 of The Bachelor, Jenn Tran is ready to find love! The Miami native will date several men as leading lady of The Bachelorette, which premieres on July 8, 2024.

Weeks before the season began airing on ABC, viewers were introduced to Jenn’s suitors. Her cast list includes a gentleman whose brother is well-known in Bachelor nation, as well as nearly 30 other guys from all across the United States and Canada.