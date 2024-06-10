Jenn Tran is looking for love on season 21 of The Bachelorette and spoilers for the ending of her season have revealed whether or not she got engaged during the final rose ceremony.

Is The Bachelorette’s Jenn Tran Engaged?

Jenn got engaged to Devin Strader at the end of season 21 of The Bachelorette, according to Reality Steve. The final rose ceremony was filmed in Hawaii in the middle of May 2024. However, since Jenn’s season doesn’t premiere until July 8, 2024, she and her rumored fiancé will have to keep their romance under wraps for several weeks until the season concludes at the end of the summer.

What Is the Ending of Season 21 of ‘The Bachelorette’?

Before the season ended with an engagement, Jenn was down to Devin and Marcus Shoberg as her final two men, Steve reported. She dumped Marcus and chose Devin as her final pick. Viewers will have to wait until the finale airs to see the ring that Devin popped the question with.

ABC

“I think I’m also being told that the ending of my season is also something that has never happened before,” Jenn teased while appearing at CMA Fest in June 2024.

Who Is Jenn Tran on ‘The Bachelorette’?

Jenn is from Florida and is currently in school to become a physician assistant. In February 2024, she gushed over the support she received from her school and advisor so she could take time off to film The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

Who Do You Want to See as the Next Golden Bachelor?

During season 28 of The Bachelor, Jenn dated Joey Graziadei and made it to the top six before she was eliminated. She was named the lead of The Bachelorette during the live finale of Joey’s season on March 25, 2024, becoming the first Asian lead in the show’s history.

“I feel so so grateful and so honored to be the first Asian Bachelorette in this franchise,” she said after the news broke. “And now to be here today, saying in this position, being like, ‘I am going to lead my own love story, I am going to be the main character in my story.’ Like, I just can’t help but think of how many people I’m inspiring.”

Who Is Devin Strader on ‘The Bachelorette’?

Devin lives in Houston, Texas, and works as a freight company owner, according to his ABC bio. He founded F1 Freight Consultants LLC in March 2023, per his LinkedIn. The business owner is from Louisiana and graduated from Louisiana State University in 2019.