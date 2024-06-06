who does bachelorette jenn tran pick finale spoilers

Viewers will have to wait a bit to see Jenn Tran’s journey to find love unfold on The Bachelorette, but spoilers have already surfaced revealing who she picks at the final rose ceremony.

Who Does The Bachelorette’s Jenn Tran Pick?

Jenn’s final pick on season 21 of The Bachelorette is Devin Strader, according to Reality Steve.

The blogger confirmed the news on May 31, 2024, more than one month before the season 21 Bachelorette premiere on July 8, 2024. Steve also reported that the other man in Jenn’s final two is Marcus Shoberg, who was eliminated at the final rose ceremony.

Is The Bachelorette’s Jenn Tran Engaged?

Jenn and Devin are engaged, according to Reality Steve. He reportedly proposed to her during the final rose ceremony on the big island of Hawaii and she accepted.

The proposal took place on May 16, 2024.

Jenn’s engagement comes following her breakup from Joey Graziadei on season 28 of The Bachelor. Joey eliminated Jenn before hometown dates and she was named the lead of The Bachelorette during the live portion of his season’s finale in March 2024. She began filming her season just days later.

Who Is The Bachelorette’s Devin Strader?

Devin is a freight company owner from Houston, Texas, according to his ABC bio. He is “extremely hardworking, passionate about his career and proud of the business he’s built.” The Texas resident was 28 years old when he filmed The Bachelorette in the spring of 2024.

In his spare time, Devin likes to stay active by running and playing with his dog, Charlie. He is admittedly “a bit loud and loves to talk,” his bio reveals.

Devin founded his company F1 Freight Consultants LLC in March 2023. It is a “full-scale, dedicated Truckload, and LTL service provider, that offers top-tier transportation services and solutions to a wide variety of industries,” according to his LinkedIn. He previously served as the vice president of acquisitions for Shark Logistics, LLC from January 2020 until March 2023.

Before starting his career, Devin went to school at Louisiana State University. He graduated in 2019 from the E. J. Ourso College of Business at the college. Although Devin now lives in Texas, his Instagram bio reveals that he is from Louisiana and he also declares himself an “NYC enthusiast,” with various photos taken in the Big Apple.

Devin’s Instagram handle is @devin.strader. Before The Bachelorette aired, he had approximately 3,000 followers on the popular social media site.