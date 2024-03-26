Season 21 of The Bachelorette has its leading lady! Following the conclusion of season 28 of The Bachelor, it was revealed that one of Joey Graziadei’s contestants will continue her journey to find love in 2024.

Who Is the New Bachelorette for 2024?

Jenn Tran was the lucky lady chosen to star on the 2024 season of The Bachelorette. She was first introduced to fans when she dated Joey on The Bachelor. Although things didn’t work out with the tennis instructor, she didn’t give up on love and is ready to find her man on The Bachelorette!

Joey ended up choosing Kelsey Anderson at the final rose ceremony. He got down on one knee and proposed to her and they are still together after the show.

Many thought Daisy Kent would be named the show’s lead, however, during the After the Final Rose special, she told host Jesse Palmer she was “not ready” for the role.

What Happened to Jenn Tran on ‘The Bachelor’?

Jenn Tran made it all the way to the top six before Joey broke up with her. Before their breakup, the two had developed a strong connection.

When Does Season 21 of ‘The Bachelorette’ Premiere?

A premiere date for season 21 of The Bachelorette has not been confirmed. However, the show usually premieres in the late spring or early summer, so viewers can expect the show to return in May or June 2024.

For reference, season 20 ran from June 26, 2023, to August 21, 2023. In 2022, season 19 aired from July 11 until September 20. Seasons 16, 17 and 18 had different schedules due to filming changes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before that, the previous 12 seasons of The Bachelorette premiered in the middle or end of May and aired throughout the summer, concluding at some point in August.

Filming for The Bachelorette generally begins shortly after the finale of the previous Bachelor season. The finale of Joey’s season of The Bachelor aired on March 25, 2024, so filming should be underway by the beginning of April 2024.

Who Did Joey Graziadei Pick on ‘The Bachelor’?

Despite his devastating breakup with the new Bachelorette, Joey did find love on The Bachelor. He got engaged to Kelsey Anderson at the final rose ceremony.

Joey and Kelsey went public with their relationship for the first time during the finale’s After the Final Rose special. They confirmed they were happily still together and excited to have their relationship out in the open.

Weeks before the season ended, fans figured out that Kelsey was Joey’s final pick when they noticed the couple’s similar social media activity. Sleuths pointed out that Kelsey and Joey had both posted TikTok and Instagram videos with the same backyard background and indoor home decor, seemingly revealing that they were spending time together as season 28 aired.

Jason Tartick also spoiled the season for his “Trading Secrets” podcast listeners in February 2024. He was teasing upcoming podcast guests and revealed that he would be having Kelsey and Joey on for an interview. The clip was prerecorded and quickly taken down, but some fans had already heard the slip.