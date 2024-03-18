From clues on social media to an accidental slip from a member of Bachelor Nation, all signs point to Kelsey being the woman who ends up with Joey.
Social Media Sleuths
About halfway through season 28, fans began noticing that some of Joey and Kelsey’s social media activity was matching up. Online sleuths realized that the two appeared to be posting TikTok and Instagram videos from the same location.
Both reality stars shared clips that were seemingly filmed in the same backyard, as they had the same fence in the background. Fans also pointed out that Joey and Kelsey had shared social media footage with the same wine fridge and rug in them. The posts were seemingly taken when the two were spending time together at a secret location as the season aired.
Jason Tartick’s Slip
In early March 2024, Bachelor Nation alum Jason Tartick seemingly spoiled the ending to season 28 while teasing upcoming guests on his “Trading Secrets” podcast. While previewing his upcoming episodes, Jason revealed that he would soon be having Joey and Kelsey on the podcast for an interview together.
At the time, there were still three other women left on the show in addition to Kelsey. Jason quickly deleted the segment, which had been pre-recorded, but several fans had already heard the spoiler slip.
Spoiler Alert!
At the end of February 2024, Reality Steve confirmed that Kelsey was Joey’s final pick on The Bachelor. The blogger revealed that the two got engaged in Mexico at the final rose ceremony.
Steve had previously declared Daisy Kent as the season 28 winner and acknowledged that his original spoiler was wrong. In his updated post, he reported that Daisy was the runner-up.
So Many Signs
While Joey and Kelsey’s connection has been apparent all season long, things were taken to the next level during their fantasy suite date, which aired on March 11, 2024. Kelsey told Joey that she was “in love” with him and he said that he was “falling in love” with her.
However, Joey expressed the same feelings to Daisy on her fantasy suite date, so he may have still been torn at that point. Kelsey was the first woman to tell Joey that she was actually “in love” with him.
The Ending Tease
All season long, previews for The Bachelor have teased an unprecedented ending that’s “never happened before” for Joey. Promos showed the lead taking off his jacket and walking away from the rose ceremony in tears.
Reality Steve reported that Daisy realized she wasn’t going to be the one to end up with Joey on their final date, which will air during the March 25, 2024, finale. Before attending the last rose ceremony, Daisy reportedly went to Kelsey’s room and essentially “conceded” to the New Orleans resident, according to Steve. She then reportedly met up with Joey at the rose ceremony and ended things before he could dump her.
The pre-rose ceremony meeting between the women is reportedly the “unprecedented” moment that’s been teased in previews.