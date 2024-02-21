The Bachelor season 28 with Joey Graziadei premiered on January 22, 2024, and fans quickly became invested in the former tennis pro’s journey to find love. Spoilers regarding how Joey’s season ended began to pop up before the first episode debuted, and fans are dying to know who wins The Bachelor 2024?

Who Wins ‘The Bachelor’ 2024?

Reality Steve reported in November ​2023 that Joey chose Daisy Kent in the finale. The reality TV blogger said that Joey popped the question and that Daisy accepted. Joey felt a spark with Daisy from the very beginning and the Minnesota native even received the first one-on-one date of the season.

“Joey and Daisy got engaged in Tulum, Mexico, at the end of the season,” the blogger wrote on November 29, 2023. “Obviously, the finale won’t air until mid-March so who knows what can happen in the next four months. But this is how the season ended. Have no proof that I can share, which I usually never do without outing any sources, so here it is.”

Who Does Joey Graziadei Propose To on ‘The Bachelor’ 2024?

Midway through Joey’s season, reports began to surface online that hinted that Steve’s original report was incorrect and Joey picked contestant Kelsey Anderson instead. Steve initially reported that Kelsey was Joey’s runner-up this season, but Bachelor sleuths spotted some interesting details about Joey and Kelsey’s social media activity. Fans noticed the backgrounds in some of Kelsey and Joey’s TikTok videos appeared to be the same. On February 21, 2024, BachelorNation.Scoop compiled all the evidence which showed what seemed like the same backyard in Joey and Kelsey’s videos, along with the same wine fridge and rug.

However, in a February 20, 2024, blog post, Steve stood by his original information, but he added that he was “looking into” the Kelsey and Joey situation.

More Spoilers for Joey’s Season of ‘The Bachelor’

The first full-length trailer for The Bachelor showed Joey in tears on the day of his proposal. Fans hear him tell the cameras that “it feels wrong” and “he doesn’t know what to do,” but it cuts to another shot of what looks like Joey walking away with production staff.

Steve claimed that he knew a few more details about the incident in a February 20, 2024, blog post, but he added that he wasn’t ready to share until he knew the full story. He also admitted that while it’s true that the finale is “unprecedented,” it’s not anything “mind blowing and earth shattering.”

“It certainly plays a role in the end result of Joey and Daisy ending up engaged, and I find it interesting,” Steve wrote. “But it’s tough to go along with the hype the show’s giving it only because it didn’t change anything about the ending. It’s more about how we got to that point.”