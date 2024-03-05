the bachelor season 28 ending spoiled by jason tartick

While teasing the upcoming guests on his “Trading Secrets” podcast, Jason Tartick accidentally revealed the winner of Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor. The Bachelorette alum announced that he had an interview coming up with Joey and Kelsey Anderson, seemingly confirming that the New Orleans resident is the woman Joey ends up with.

Although Jason, 35, quickly deleted the pre-recorded segment, fans had already picked up on the spoiler. The reveal matched Reality Steve’s report that Joey, 28, and Kelsey, 25, get engaged at the end of season 28. However, a lot still has to happen before the proposal airs, as there are still two other women – Daisy Kent and Rachel Nance – remaining after the Monday, March 4, episode.

Joey met the families of his final four ladies during hometown dates and sent Maria Georgas home at the rose ceremony. On the upcoming March 11 episode, he’ll have the option to go to the fantasy suite with Kelsey, Daisy, 25, and Rachel, 27, before eliminating one more woman. Ahead of the finale, which airs at the end of March, the ladies from the season will also reunite for the Women Tell All special.

ABC

Reality Steve initially reported on the ending to Joey’s season back in November 2023 and claimed that Daisy and Joey were engaged. However, he gave an update in February, confirming that the original spoiler was wrong and that Kelsey was actually the winner. The couple won’t be able to go public with their love until after the finale.

However, fans noticed that Kelsey and Joey actually gave away their relationship via recent social media posts. Eagle-eyed sleuths realized that the reality stars had shared photos and videos with the same home decor on their respective pages.

Of course, Joey is not allowed to address spoilers and played coy when asked about the apparent social media blunder during a February 23 interview. “Obviously anything that comes out like that, I can’t really speak on it,” he told Us Weekly. “I know people are really trying to figure out what’s going on. Yeah, I can’t speak to anything that’s sent because it’s not really something that I’m paying attention to.”

Although Joey and Kelsey appear to still be together, it doesn’t look like the end of his Bachelor journey will be easy. In a preview for the March 11 episode, he admitted that he was “falling in love” with all three remaining women. Previously released footage also revealed that season 28 has an “unprecedented ending,” which Joey said has never happened on the show before.