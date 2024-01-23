The Bachelor‘s Joey Graziadei went from 32 women competing for his love to just two contestants he took to the finale. Viewers want to know who the lucky ladies are, but warning: spoilers ahead!

Who Are ‘Bachelor’ Joey Graziadei’s Final Two Women?

The tennis instructor chose Daisy Kent and Kelsey Anderson, according to the renowned show spoiler Reality Steve.

Who Is The Bachelor’s Daisy Kent?

Daisy is a 25-year-old account executive who lives in San Diego, although she was born and raised in Becker, Minnesota, growing up on a Christmas tree farm. She has worked in the position for more than three years at the mortgage app company Jungo, according to her LinkedIn profile. Daisy studied at San Diego State University after graduating from high school, earning a degree in communications and journalism in 2021.

The frontrunner began having migraines in sixth grade and lost hearing in her left ear by the time she was a high school senior. Daisy was later diagnosed with the inner ear disorder Meniere’s disease and got a cochlear implant to help improve her hearing. She has documented her battle with hearing loss and her progress with the implant via TikTok, where she has over 44,000 followers, with her bio reading, “My life & a cochlear implant.”

According to her Bachelor profile, Daisy “comes from a big, loving family, and her parents’ 30-plus-year marriage has been the blueprint for the kind of love she wants for herself. Daisy has been through a lot in life and is ready for a man that will truly put her first.” She’s also “looking for a partner who is loyal, adventurous and family oriented, and will be there for her no matter what.”

ABC (2)

Who Is The Bachelor’s Kelsey Anderson?

Kelsey is a 25-year-old project manager from New Orleans, Louisiana, and is one of two women by the name in Joey’s season, going by Kelsey A.

She spent most of her childhood abroad, growing up on a military base in Germany and takes Joey back to New Orleans for her hometown date.

Living in the Big Easy, Kesley “enjoys taking the streetcar to new restaurants, walking around the French market, and having a picnic with her friends,” according to her Bachelor profile. She also like to make “thoughtful gifts for her partner when she’s in love, so hopefully Joey’s ready to be showered with homemade tokens of her affection.”

Where Does Joey Graziadei’s ‘Bachelor’ Finale Take Place?

The fantasy suite overnight dates and the final rose ceremony take place in Tulum, Mexico. Contestant Rachel Nance was eliminated in the No. 3 spot, leaving Daisy and Kelsey to compete for Joey’s final rose, according to Reality Steve.

Does Joey Graziadei Get Engaged on ‘The Bachelor’?

The Kauai resident does propose to one of his two finalists in the finale, but viewers will have to wait to watch it play out sometime in mid-March, although Reality Steve has revealed who reportedly Joey chooses. According to the spoiler king, Joey asks Daisy to marry him.