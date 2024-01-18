Follow 'Bachelor' Joey Graziadei’s Contestants on Instagram

‘Bachelor’ Joey Graziadei’s Contestants Are Gorgeous! How to Follow Them on Instagram Ahead of Season 28

The Bachelor returns for season 28 quicker than Joey Graziadei can serve a ball and fans are already going crazy over his contestants. ABC dropped the first sneak peek one month before the January 22 premiere and introduced the professional athlete’s competitive group of women.

Bachelor Nation wants to know more about the 32 women who will compete for Joey’s final rose – and which better way to investigate (for research purposes, of course) than to check out their Instagram accounts.

Keep scrolling to find out The Bachelor season 28 contestants’ social media accounts.