The Bachelor season 28 featuring Joey Graziadei doesn’t premiere until January 2024, but news of some of the contestants became readily available in December 2023. One of the potential frontrunners this season is Daisy Kent. So, who is Daisy and how far does she make it with Joey? Spoilers ahead!

Who Is Daisy Kent?

Daisy hails from San Diego, California. While most fans ​will meet Daisy for the first time during her stint on The Bachelor, she actually went viral in 2023 when she shared her story about hearing loss and the power of cochlear implants.

Her TikTok account, which is now private, had around 40,000 followers and her videos focused on dealing with a disability.

The experience also prompted her to write a children’s book titled, Daisy Doo: All The Sounds She Knew.

“I always wanted to write a children’s book,” Daisy said in an interview with CBS 8 in August 2023. “When I got the surgery, I realized there were a lot of emotions I went through. I was so scared; there was a lot of unknowns.”

What Caused Daisy’s Hearing Loss?

Daisy began losing her hearing at the age of 15 and in the interview with CBS 8, she recalled how one morning her dad attempted to wake her up, but she couldn’t hear him.

“He was shaking me, and I was like, ‘This is weird,’” she said in the interview. “I looked at him, I couldn’t hear him, then sat up and realized something was wrong with my left ear.”

“It started as a lot of high-pitched ringing and then just progressively got worse, and I couldn’t understand speech very well,” Daisy continued.

ABC/Christopher Willard

The social media influencer called the experience “super isolating” and taxing on the once social butterfly.

“When you’re going through something like that, you do feel alone in ways, because it’s your way to communicate with people and express yourself,” she added.

Daisy described what she heard as “a lot of high-pitched ringing and then just progressively got worse, and I couldn’t understand speech very well.”

Eventually doctors diagnosed her with Meniere’s disease, a disorder of the inner ear, when she was 17. However, when Daisy was 21, tests confirmed that she also had Lyme disease, which doctors believed was potentially caused by a tick bite. They also thought that the Lyme disease likely contributed to her hearing loss.

How Far Does Daisy Make It During Joey Graziadei’s Season of ‘The Bachelor’?

Joey ultimately chooses Daisy in the finale and proposes to her, according to Reality Steve.

“Joey and Daisy got engaged in Tulum, Mexico at the end of the season. Obviously, the finale won’t air until mid-March so who knows what can happen in the next four months. But this is how the season ended,” Reality Steve wrote in December 2023.