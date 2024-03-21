From tropical locations to the beaches of San Diego, Daisy has shared a plethora of swimsuit photos on her social media account.
Fantasy Sweet
After fantasy suite week on The Bachelor, Daisy shared some behind-the-scenes photos from her time in Mexico on Instagram. In one shot, she lounged outside her hotel room in a black bikini.
Red Hot
Daisy enjoyed a glass of wine in the jacuzzi during her fantasy suite week with Joey. Fans flooded the comments section of her Instagram post with questions about where she got her red bikini.
Barbie Vibes
In December 2021, Daisy posted a birthday tribute to one of her friends on Instagram and it included a shot of the ladies matching in hot pink swimsuits.
Golden Girl
Daisy posed in a strapless yellow bikini in a June 2021 Instagram post. In the caption, she opened up about the strict diet she was put on after being diagnosed with Lyme disease, which affected her hearing.
Swingin’ Sweetheart
In May 2021, Daisy spent time in San Diego, California, and posed on a giant swing by the beach. She rocked a halter bikini in the photo and wrote a lengthy caption about what she learned from not drinking alcohol amid her health issues.
Sister, Sister
Daisy spent some quality time with her sister Adeline in April 2021. They both posed in string bikinis on the beach in California.
Winter Wonderland
While spending time in her Minnesota hometown, Daisy stripped down to a bikini for a hot tub session in the middle of a snowy winter day.
Beach Babe
Daisy rocked a white bikini while posing on the beach in September 2020. She modeled the swimsuit like a pro!