Season 28 of The Bachelor has only just begun and Kelsey Anderson is already a standout contestant. As her connection with Joey Graziadei builds, fans want to know more about the gorgeous southern belle.

Warning: Spoilers for this season of The Bachelor ahead!

Who Is Kelsey Anderson on ‘The Bachelor’?

Kelsey, who was born on April 17, 1998, was one of 32 women to arrive in the mansion on night one of filming season 28 of The Bachelor. She was often referred to as Kelsey A. on the show, as there was another woman in the cast, Kelsey Toussant, with the same first name.

“Kelsey A. is really something special,” the reality star’s ABC bio said. Her introduction also revealed that she’s “extremely close with her big, loving family.”

“Kelsey A. likes making thoughtful gifts for her partner when she’s in love, so hopefully Joey’s ready to be showered with homemade tokens of her affection,” the bio concluded. “Kelsey A. wants to meet a man with a great sense of humor who’s understanding and who loves giving back as much as she does.”

Where Is The Bachelor’s Kelsey Anderson From?

Kelsey grew up on a military base in Germany, according to her Bachelor bio. She now resides in New Orleans, Louisiana.

In the southern city, “she enjoys taking the streetcar to new restaurants, walking around the French market and having a picnic with her friends.”

What Is The Bachelor’s Kelsey Anderson’s Job?

Kelsey works as a project assistant for Landmark Consulting LLC, per her LinkedIn. She has held the full-time position since September 2022.

However, she said in her ABC bio that she also wants to start her own nonprofit one day. Kelsey already appears to do a lot of charity work and even has a link for the organization HandsOn New Orleans in her Instagram bio. The foundation helps “revitalize neighborhoods and create a more vibrant community through high impact service projects,” per its website.

Kelsey attended Saint Leo University in Florida. She has an associate’s degree in general studies and humanities, as well as a bachelor’s of business administration in project management.

How Far Does Kelsey Anderson Get on ‘The Bachelor’?

Kelsey is one of Joey’s final two women on season 28 of The Bachelor, RealitySteve reported. However, she was not his final pick, as he reportedly got engaged to beloved contestant Daisy Kent at the last rose ceremony.