Joey Graziadei has been winning over hearts of women all over America as the leading man for season 28 of The Bachelor. Many viewers are curious to know The Bachelorette alum’s height amid his season of the hit reality show.

How Tall Is The Bachelor’s Joey Graziadei?

Joey’s profile on West Chester University’s athletics website reveals that his height is 5-foot-11 and his weight is 170 pounds. He graduated from the Pennsylvania college in 2017.

Is The Bachelor’s Joey Graziadei a Professional Tennis Player?

Joey never played professional tennis after his college career. However, he did go on to work as a head tennis professional in Hawaii. His first position was at Princeville Makai Golf Club from April 2017 until August 2018. He then became the tennis pro at Kukuiula Development Co from August 2018 until January 2020.

After spending some time in Nashville, where he worked as a tennis professional at the Ensworth School, Joey returned to Kukuiula Development Co in Hawaii in 2022. This time, he served as a life and experience ambassador, which required him to engage guests in various activities.

What Happened Between Charity Lawson and Joey Graziadei on ‘The Bachelorette’?

Before he was the star of The Bachelor, Joey was a contestant on season 20 of The Bachelorette with Charity Lawson. Although he fell in love with the Georgia native, he was left heartbroken when she dumped him at the final rose ceremony.

Joey was ready to get down on one knee and propose to Charity, but her heart was with Dotun Olubeko. The athlete was left in tears as he was sent home, while Charity got engaged to the Nigeria native.

After filming the show, Joey returned to Hawaii for a period of “self reflection,” which he said helped heal him before he became the Bachelor. “During that time, I’m just focusing on how confident I am and who I am as a person, making sure there’s things that I have any insecurities about, anything I’m questioning or wondering what I want to find in my person,” he explained. “[I’m] just thinking through how my life has been, where I’m at and what I am looking for.”

Who Is Joey Graziadei Engaged to on ‘The Bachelor’?

Luckily, Joey was able to get over his heartbreak in order to find love again. He is reportedly engaged to Daisy Kent after The Bachelor, according to Reality Steve.

While the two won’t be able to go public with their relationship until after the season 28 finale, viewers saw Joey fall hard for the nonprofit founder from episode one. He also chose to take her on his first one-on-one date of the season.