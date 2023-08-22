Bachelor Nation fans learned that Joey Graziadei will be The Bachelor’s leading man of season 28 during The Bachelorette’s season 20 finale. Though his love with Charity Lawson didn’t last, Joey explained that he is ready to find The One while speaking with show host Jesse Palmer.

“It’s sinking in very slowly, but I’m trying my best just to stay present, enjoy it, but this is crazy,” Joey said during the August 21 episode of The Bachelorette. “I mean, I’ll be the first person to say this is wild. I never expected this at all, [I] didn’t know this is what my life is turning at this moment. So yeah, crazy stuff, but I’m excited.”

Upon learning who the next Bachelor would be, fans got a glimpse into Joey’s “hopeless romantic” personality in an August 21 Instagram video posted by the show’s official account.

“I want to be married,” the ABC personality said in the clip. “I want to have a love that lasts a lifetime. So, I’m really ready to go on this journey.”

How Old Is Joey Graziadei?

Joey is currently 28 years old and lives in Lawai, Hawaii. However, he is an east coast native originally from Collegeville, Pennsylvania.

What Is Joey Graziadei’s Job?

As a tennis pro, Joey worked as an instructor from 2018 through 2020, per his LinkedIn profile. Now, the reality TV star works as a “lifestyle and experience ambassador” for Kukuiula Development. In the past, Joey worked as the “head tennis professional” for the Hawaii-based company.

Previously, Joey tried his hand at several other industries, including marketing, finance and sales. For more than four years, Joey worked as a sales associate for Ralph Lauren in Pennsylvania. Later, the Bachelor leading man was an account executive for Paylocity.

What Didn’t Charity Lawson Choose Joey Graziadei?

During season 20 of The Bachelorette, Joey was one of Charity’s final four contestants. The Hawaii resident even made it to Fantasy Suites week, and the two spent the night together. Not only that, but Joey and Charity exchanged “I love yous” as their romance heated up.

Nevertheless, Charity found a “deeper” connection with her final pick and fiancé, Dotun Oldbeko.

“It won’t make sense in this moment, and it’s hard,” Charity told Joey while breaking up with him. “It’s hard to get these words out because the truth is, Joey, that I am in love with you.”

After Charity ended their relationship, Joey emotionally told the cameras that he wanted love “bad.”

“I think it’s just showing me how badly I want to be with someone else and get an opportunity to share life with them because that’s all I can think of,” the athlete said. “I just want to ask the universe, when is it going to happen to me?”

For Bachelor spoilers, you can also check out Life & Style’s Bachelor page for more updates on the drama and romance throughout the season!