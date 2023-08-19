Dotun Olubeko has been a frontrunner when it comes to Charity Lawson’s heart on The Bachelorette, but will he receive her final rose and end up engaged?

Who Is Dotun on ‘The Bachelorette’?

The New York native, who initially didn’t know the show ended in an engagement, is “so ready to find his person,” according to his ABC bio.

“Dotun is the full package,” his bio stated. “Dotun comes from a big Nigerian-American family and moved to the United States as a child. He describes himself as open-minded, full of love and the best listener.”

During their first one-on-one date, sparks flew, and it was clear there was a connection between Charity and Dotun. “Today I have my first one-on-one date with Dotun,” Charity said as they prepped to bungee jump during the July 17 episode. “We’re doing something I have never done.”

Their connection only ignited further following their hometown date, where Dotun’s family graciously accepted Charity into their close-knit brood. While his parents initially were in Nigeria, they hopped on a 17-hour flight to meet Charity for the first time. His mother also gifted her bracelets from the trip. Dotun ended the date with a romantic evening at the drive-in movie theater.

“My dad would tell me all the time about how when my mom and him were dating, they would go to drive-in theaters,” the Georgia native told cameras during the July 31 episode. “I’m a person who looks for direct signs, and when I’m with Dotun, like, I just get these, like, things that feel like, OK, this is right.”

Although sparks are flying between Charity and the other contestants, host Jesse Palmer exclusively teased to Life & Style that she is “extremely happy” after filming.

Do Charity and Dotun Get Engaged on ‘The Bachelorette’?

Charity and Dotun get engaged on the August 21 finale of The Bachelorette, according to Reality Steve. According to social media blogger Bachelor Nation Scoop a photo of Dotun proposing to Charity surfaced online on August 18, three days ahead of the finale, seemingly confirming Reality Steve’s report.

While Charity has kept Dotun’s mom’s gift off her social media, in another clue, Charity was pictured in April 2023 during her trip to Fiji wearing Dotun’s mom’s gifted bracelets.