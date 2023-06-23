Thornless rose? Charity Lawson has finished filming The Bachelorette season 20 and it is “safe to say” she is “extremely happy at this point,” host Jesse Palmer exclusively tells Life & Style.

“Whatever that means, people will have to tune in and find out,” the Ontario native, 44, says. “I am obviously a massive fan of Charity, much like I know a lot of people out there are in Bachelor Nation after watching her season with Zach [Shallcross]. So, getting a chance to host this show alongside an amazing woman was really, really special.”

The Georgia native, 27, was announced ​as the show’s upcoming season’s lead during The Bachelor season 27 Women’s Tell All episode in March after she appeared during Zach’s season. Although one door closed to love, a new one swiftly opened, and the Bachelor Nation patriarch tells Life & Style that the men in her season are “unbelievable.”

“[The men are] probably the most accomplished group of men of any season that I’ve hosted in the franchise. I mean, there’s like several doctors, not just a doctor. There are several doctors,” Jesse, who recently partnered with TINCUP Whiskey to help people meet in real life and experience outdoor activities away from their phones, explains. “There’s like a world record holder, there’s firemen – it’s just a whole collection of really, really great guys. Charity certainly has her work cut out for her, but it was, it was a tremendous season.”

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Although the Bachelorette leading lady has had an “unlucky” experience with love, she has remained “a woman who knows what she wants.” So much so, that the former quarterback was “impressed” by Charity while watching her search for her forever love.

He continues, “She’s able to make her own decisions in real-time and she can take ownership of that. She doesn’t lose sight of that. And I think that those are things that all sort of play out through her season. I think you just get a chance to really see what makes her so special.”

That being said, Charity will use those positive attributes a few times during her season when “things may be brewing off to the side” between her handsome suitors.

“As soon as she does become aware of [the incidents], she wants to go handle that. Now, she doesn’t want to go do an interview and sit down with a producer and talk about her feelings. She doesn’t want to go ask a bunch of other people what’s going on,” Jesse explains as an exclusive sneak peek into the season. “She’ll get the name, she’ll go find them. And if there better be a camera there because that’s when it’s going to happen. That’s how Charity is, that’s how she operates and I love it.”

The Bachelorette season 20 will premiere on ABC on June 26, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET.