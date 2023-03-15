Her turn to find love! Charity Lawson is the new leading lady for season 20 of The Bachelorette, the news being announced during the Women Tell All episode on Tuesday, March 14. The former contestant previously appeared on Zach Shallcross’ season of The Bachelor, but she’s now ready to meet an amazing list of men who will be vying for her attention.

Charity’s season announcement comes just after Zach, 26, sent her packing following her hometown date. Though Charity and Zach’s love was not meant to be, the current Bachelor lead gushed to Us Weekly exclusively about his ex and what he thought about her future within the franchise.

“She knows what she wants. She is so confident, she’s so sweet and, you know, she has a great heart,” he said, adding that she would “kill it” as the leading lady of The Bachelorette. “She’s someone from the very beginning that — I don’t know what exactly it was — but [she] was just trustworthy.”

The Child and Family therapist definitely has her career and kind personality taken care of, and fans first got whispers about her casting when Reality Steve dropped his speculations on March 6. “From everything I’m hearing, it’s going to be Charity,” the spoiler king claimed on social media. “I would expect this announcement to be made sometime in the next few weeks.”

Charity’s turn at love will mark the first Bachelorette season since Gabby Windey, 32, and Rachel Recchia, 26, led the charge in a joint season of the show.

Members of Bachelor Nation know that both Gabby and Rachel were unsuccessful when it came to finding love on the show. Rachel was proposed to by Tino Franco, but the two broke up in between the time the season filmed and aired. The general contractor, 29, admitted to cheating on the pilot as they were going through a rough point in their engagement. They broke up in front of the cameras in a heated display.

Gabby, meanwhile, accepted a proposal from Erich Schwer. The real estate analyst, 30, and the registered nurse made it to After the Final Rose, but proceeded to break up as Gabby was competing on Dancing With the Stars. She went on to tell Us Weekly in December 2022 that “compatibility” was an issue for her and Erich.

“It was just getting to know the relationship in-person because we were long-distance and before that kind of in a bubble [while The Bachelorette was airing]. Sometimes you don’t always know the questions to ask or it’s up to the other person to really know themselves and bring forth their truth. So I think it was a lot of getting to know each other in real life,” she said. Erich, meanwhile, has since found love with girlfriend Elizabeth Turner.