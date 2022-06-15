She’s more than just a pilot! Bachelorette star Rachel Recchia is also a body positive queen. The ABC personality can’t help but show off on social media with some major bikini moments.

Before becoming one of the season 19 Bachelorettes alongside Gabby Windey, Rachel made headlines for her time on Clayton Echard‘s Bachelor season where she fell hard for the former football star.

“I feel really heartbroken,” she told Bachelor viewers after Clayton broke up with her during the Rose Ceremony from hell, which aired in March 2022. “I literally never thought there could be a chance he could be in love with three of us. In love! It feels like it meant nothing. I’m just supposed to get my heart broken for the chance that he might love me a little bit more than others?”

While Rachel was heartbroken, she showed a different emotion when coming face-to-face with Clayton during the show’s live finale.

“I don’t believe you were in love with me at all,” she declared. “I don’t even know what your version of love is now since we last talked about it. I know I loved you, that was really obvious.”

Now, she’s looking for her own version of love alongside her real-life best friend. Rachel and Gabby got close during their Bachelorette days and are ready to look for love together.

“Bring ’em on!” Rachel said of the men during her and Gabby’s Bachelorette promo, set to Shania Twain‘s “Man! I Feel Like a Woman.” The tagline of their season was: “Double the pleasure. Double the fun.” The pilot is ready to find her happy ending!

When it comes to showing off her life on Instagram, Rachel doesn’t have too many posts but has given Bachelor Nation a brief look into her life outside of the show. The former Ohio University cheerleader is a commercial pilot and flight instructor, so she doesn’t mind showing off some snaps from her extravagant moments up in the sky! Rachel is definitely killing it as a pilot, and even preaching girl power while flying.

“Not only just women in aviation, but women in any sort of industry where you have to always be working a little bit harder than everyone else to be recognized,” she explained during the “Click Bait with Bachelor Nation” podcast in February 2022. “You can’t make the same mistakes as everyone else, because if you make them, it’s like, ‘Oh, well, of course Rachel made that mistake.'”

