He’s taking over The Bachelor mansion! Tino Franco didn’t have to travel far for his stint on season 19 of The Bachelorette. The contestant, competing for Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia‘s hearts, is a California boy. Keep reading for details on Tino’s job, how far he goes on the show and more.

Where Is Tino Franco From?

He’s an outdoorsy guy from Playa Del Rey, California, according to his ABC bio. “If he’s not surfing, he’s cycling, camping or loving on his family dog as much as he possibly can,” his bio reads. From the sound of it, Tino is a real California boy at heart. He’s also a “go-with-the-flow kind of guy.” Hopefully, he doesn’t bring on the drama!

What Is Tino Franco’s Real Name?

As it turns out, Tino is just a nickname! The California native’s full moniker is actually Justino.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

What Is Tino Franco’s Job?

Tino’s job is listed as a general contractor in his ABC bio. However, he’s a guy who can work with his hands and use his brain. “Tino enjoys reading the Wall Street Journal,” one of his fun fact reads. He’s also “very involved in giving back to his community and wants to find someone who will work to make the world a better place alongside him.”

Does Tino Franco Make It to Hometowns?

A May Instagram post shared by Reality Steve says that the Tino will be one of Rachel’s top four contestants. However, this has yet to be confirmed.

When it comes to finding love, it seems like Tino is ready to settle down and introduce one of The Bachelorette ladies to his family and friends.

“He wants a meaningful connection that will set the groundwork for him and his future wife to be great parents because, for Tino, family is everything; AND he wants four kids,” Tino’s ABC bio reads. “He’s ready to put everything he’s got into building something real with Gabby or Rachel, and we think the two of them deserve nothing less.”

But, will he be the one getting down on one knee for the reality show star? Only time will tell!

The Bachelorette premieres on ABC on Monday, July 11, at 8 p.m. EST.

Can’t wait until the finale for more Bachelorette spoilers? No worries, we’ve got you covered. See if Gabby Windey gets engaged, who her final two guys are and who her top four guys are. Plus, check out if Rachel Recchia gets engaged, who her final two guys are and who she picks for her final four. You can also check out Life & Style’s Bachelorette page for more updates on the drama throughout the season!