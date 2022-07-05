Flying high! Season 19 Bachelorette Rachel Recchia has amassed an impressive net worth through her reality TV career and other endeavors, including her work as a professional pilot and cheerleader.

Fans first met the Chicago, Illinois, native during Season 26 of The Bachelor when she became a runner-up alongside Gabby Windey. Although the two ultimately did not end up with the season’s lead Clayton Echard, both decided to return to Bachelor Nation to continue their journeys to finding love. The pair will share the lead role during the upcoming season of The Bachelorette, marking the first time in the show’s history with a two-women lead.

What Is Rachel Recchia’s Net Worth?

Rachel Recchia’s net worth is approximately $2 million as of 2022, according to Hollywood Worth.

How Much Will Rachel Recchia Be Paid As ‘The Bachelorette’?

The average Bachelorette earns around $100,000 per season, according to Fox Business, with some leads earning up to $250,000 for their season. Rachel will likely earn six figures for her time as the reality dating show lead, not to mention the brand deals that are sure to follow.

Rachel Recchia is a Professional Pilot

The reality TV star is a commercial pilot and flight instructor, with her Instagram username reflecting her passion for the profession as @pilot.rachel.

“Today I got to see Niagara Falls and Canada for the first time!” she captioned a March 2019 Instagram post. “Both from 4,000 ft. Does this count as visiting a new country?”

Rachel received a degree in Aviation from Fritz J. and Delores H. Russ College of Engineering and Technology at Ohio State University in 2021.

The Bachelor alum discussed her profession on the “Click Bait with Bachelor Nation” podcast in February 2022, sharing that she has been enthusiastic about aircrafts from a young age. She referred to flying as “the coolest thing ever,” saying she “always knew” that would be her job, even as a kid.

Rachel Recchia’s Cheerleading Career

Rachel was a member of the cheerleading team while she attended Ohio University. She has shared many photos of her cheerleading team on Instagram from 2014 and 2015, showcasing her talents as a flyer and dancer.



Fans can watch Rachel on season 19 of The Bachelorette starting July 11 on ABC.