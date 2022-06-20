Her love life is taking flight! Bachelorette star Rachel Recchia’s journey to find love with co-leading lady Gabby Windey is just beginning, but many fans are already wondering which guys are heading to hometown dates. Keep reading to see spoilers about Rachel’s top four contestants!

Who Are Bachelorette Rachel Recchia’s Final Four?

Aven Jones, Tyler Norris, Zach Shallcross and Tino Franco are reportedly Rachel’s finalists during season 19, according to Reality Steve.

The pilot definitely has her pick of incredible guys. Aven, 28, hails from San Diego, California, and works as a sales executive. The contestant “wants a woman who is loyal, honest and able to organically bring out his fun side,” according to his ABC bio. Luckily, Rachel seems like a perfect match because he is also looking for someone who loves to travel “as much as he does.”

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

It seems like Aven would be ready to propose if the time came, with his bio adding, “When he meets the right one, he is ready to put it all out there if it means finding his forever.”

Tyler is one of the youngest contestants this season at 25 years old. The small business owner from Wildwoods, New Jersey, wants “the kind of love you only see in movies,” says his bio. It’s no surprise he hits it off with Rachel because his “dream woman” is “fun, reliable” and “open-minded.”

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

His bio may be foreshadowing some potential drama for the contestant. “He’s ready to go big, so we hope that doesn’t send him home!”

Zach, also 25, is an “old-fashioned romantic” who “loves his mama.” The tech executive is from Anaheim Hills, California, and his “perfect woman” is “compassionate, kind and ready for romance” because he loves doing “grand romantic gestures.”

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

27-year-old Tino is a general contractor and lives an active lifestyle that includes surfing, cycling and camping. “Family is everything” for the Playa Del Rey, California, native, says his bio, and he who hopes to have “four kids.”

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Who Does Bachelorette Rachel Recchia Pick?

It is still unclear who receives Rachel’s final rose, but it seems as though the leading lady is compatible with all of her final four guys. She is a self-described “hopeless romantic” and hopes to find “crazy, insane love” during her journey. The Florida resident wants her future husband to be “playful, passionate and spontaneous” as well as “nurturing, empathetic” and “respectful” of her career and family.

Is Bachelorette Rachel Recchia Engaged?

Time will tell if Rachel walks away from season 19 with a Neil Lane ring on her finger.

She previously got close to an engagement with Bachelor alum Clayton Echard during season 26. She was one of the final three contestants after falling hard for the former football player, but he ended things with her to pursue a relationship with Susie Evans.