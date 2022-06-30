Next stop, fantasy suites! Bachelorette star Rachel Recchia is looking for her future husband during season 19 along with costar Gabby Windey. Who are Rachel’s top two contestants? Keep reading to see spoilers about her final guys, if they’re engaged and more!

Who Are Bachelorette Rachel Recchia’s Final 2 Contestants?

It is still unclear which guys make it all the way to the flight instructor’s finale and have the opportunity to propose. On May 2, Rachel and Gabby were in Mexico still filming the remainder of their season, Reality Steve reported.

ABC/Gizelle Hernandez

The former contestant from Clayton Echard‘s season, who calls herself a “hopeless romantic,” is hoping to find “crazy, insane love” during her journey, according to her ABC bio. As for what she’s looking for in a future husband, he should be “playful, passionate and spontaneous” as well as “nurturing, empathetic” and “respectful” of her career and family.

Who Are Bachelorette Rachel Recchia’s Final 4?

Aven Jones, Tyler Norris, Zach Shallcross and Tino Franco are reportedly Rachel’s finalists who make it to hometown dates before heading to Mexico, according to Reality Steve. They all seem to fit the bill for what the Orlando resident is looking for.

Aven, 28, loves to travel just like Rachel and “wants a woman who is loyal, honest and able to organically bring out his fun side.”

Two of Rachel’s finalists are the youngest guys on season 19 — Tyler and Zach. Although both men are just 25 years old, they’re very accomplished. Tyler is a small business owner who hails from New Jersey and wants “the kind of love you only see in movies” with someone who is “fun, reliable” and “open-minded.”

As for Zach, look out for “grand romantic gestures” from the California tech executive, who is an “old-fashioned romantic.” The “mama’s boy” wants his future wife to be “compassionate, kind and ready for romance.”

As for Tino, 27, “family is everything” to him and he wants to have “four kids” someday. The general contractor from California stays busy with an active lifestyle that includes surfing, cycling and camping.

Many Bachelor Nation fans seemed relieved that Rachel, 26, and Gabby’s finalists were completely different and there doesn’t seem to be any drama between the costars.

“So happy that they have different people for their final four!” one user commented on the spoilers post via Instagram. “Wow, I’m actually really excited,” a separate commenter added, while someone else joked, “The toxic part of me was kind of hoping one of their final four guys would be the same.”

Is Bachelorette Rachel Recchia Engaged?

Both ladies have been very hush-hush about their relationship statuses since returning home. Time will tell if either one left with a Neil Lane engagement ring!