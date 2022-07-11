Where’s the beach?! The Bachelorette contestant Tyler Norris may be from the New Jersey shore, but he’s ready to find love with either Gabby Windey or Rachel Recchia at The Bachelor mansion. Keep reading for everything to know about Tyler, including his job, how far he makes it and more.

Where Is Tyler Norris From?

According to his ABC bio, the 25-year-old “Italian stallion looking for the love of his life” is from Wildwood, New Jersey. While it’s not the Seaside Heights that Jersey Shore fans are used to, Tyler is still a beach babe. Not to mention, he’s also a former baseball star who appeared to play outfield at Drew University and has dreams of “visiting every park in the MLB.” However, it seems his college degree is a bachelor of science in business management from Cabrini University, according to his LinkedIn profile.

What Is Tyler Norris’ Job?

Tyler is a self-employed business owner, per his LinkedIn. His Bachelorette bio has him listed as a small business owner as well.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Other than focusing on his job, Tyler seems to be a hopeless romantic. “He isn’t afraid to be over the top and says that he wants the kind of connection that is so profound, others will say that it’s the kind of love you only see in movies,” his ABC bio reads. What is he looking for in a partner? Someone “fun, reliable, open-minded and ready to come home and meet his wonderful and loving family.” Hopefully, Gabby or Rachel will steal his heart!

Does Tyler Norris Get Eliminated on The Bachelorette?

A Reality Steve spoilers post from May 2022 named Tyler as one of Rachel’s top four contestants. However, this has yet to be confirmed and it’s unclear if Tyler will be the one to put a ring on her finger. One thing’s for sure, the New Jersey native is looking for true love!

“He wants to find someone who will be vulnerable with him and open about what’s on her mind; no surprises please,” his Bachelorette bio reads. “If the connection is there, Tyler is the kind of guy who will give it his all.”

