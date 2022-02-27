The Bachelor’s Rachel Recchia is a strong lady by herself and that’s partially thanks to coming from such a wonderful family.

Though she’s a Clermont, Florida native, Rachel is now based in Orlando, Florida, per her Instagram account bio. Nevertheless, her relatives have lived in other locations before!

Keep reading to learn more about who Rachel’s family is and season 26 finale spoilers!

Who Are Rachel’s Parents?

Rachel has two loving parents named Tony and Mary Anne Recchia, and they currently live in Rachel’s hometown of Clermont.

Mary Anne works as a paraprofessional aide for early childhood development at a local public school, according to her Facebook profile. She also included her alma mater, Northeast Missouri State University in her profile description. Missouri is Clayton Echard‘s home state. Unlike Rachel’s mom, though, he attended the University of Missouri.

For her dad’s part, Tony seems to stay off social media. However, his Facebook profile includes places he’s lived before, including Chicago, Shaumburg and Lake in the Hills, Illinois. His occupation and favorite pastimes aren’t known.

Courtesy of Anthony Recchia/Instagram

Does Rachel Have Siblings?

The flight instructor has a younger brother, Anthony Recchia, and she included him on her Instagram feed.

“Best of luck on your future endeavors to Tampa,” Rachel captioned an old Instagram photo in May 2017 that featured her posing next to a younger man wearing a blue a graduation cap and gown. “Congrats little Rec!”

Anthony shared a post one month prior with his sister. “Happy national sibling day! @rachelrecchia,” he captioned a snap.

“Love you!!!” Rachel commented.

Has Rachel Talked About Her Family on the Show?

The pilot has not openly talked about her relatives throughout the show yet. However, since she will be among the finalists to go on a hometown date, fans might learn more about her parents, her brother and their extended family as well.

The production even filmed at King’s Landing — a canoe and kayak rental location — in Rachel’s home state in November 2021, per Reality Steve.

That December, Rachel uploaded a few group Instagram photos, which she said included her family members participating in a fundraiser walk called “Deanna’s Rally.” She didn’t tag or identify any of the faces in her pictures and, instead, focused more on the event. The ABC personality ended her gallery with an image that read “Prioritize Mental Health” in rainbow, block letters.

“Grateful to be surrounded by incredible family,” Rachel captioned the carousel post.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.