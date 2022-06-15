Final four! Bachelorette star Gabby Windey is looking for Mr. Right, and she definitely has a great selection from her top four contestants. Keep reading to see spoilers about which guys make it to hometown dates during season 19.

Who Are Bachelorette Gabby’s Final Four?

Erich Schwer, Jason Alabaster and Johnny DePhillippo all reportedly earn a spot during hometown dates, according to Reality Steve. It’s believed that Justin Budfuloski is also in Gabby’s top four contestants, but it has not been confirmed yet.

Gabby’s group of guys all seem amazing. Erich, 29, is a real estate analyst who hails from Bedminster, New Jersey. “He describes himself as low-key, funny, outdoorsy and a bit mysterious with a fun side,” his ABC bio reads, while noting he’s looking for a relationship that’s the “real deal.”

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

As for Jason, 30, the investment banker is a “relationship kind of guy.” The Santa Monica, California, native is “looking for a woman who is adventurous, trustworthy and down to enjoy a few drinks while the sun sets.”

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

If Justin, 32, does in fact make it to hometowns, the physical therapist is sure to impress. The stud, who is from California, is “optimistic to his core” and looking for a partner who is “open-minded, fit and always striving to be the best version of herself.”

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

The youngest of the bunch is 25-year-old Johnny. The Florida-based realtor is a “sucker for a good smile” and wants his future wife to “have good hygiene” and be “intelligent, outgoing and athletic.”

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Who Does Bachelorette Gabby Pick?

It is still unclear which guy gets Gabby’s final rose, but fans are having a fun time shipping the nurse with her final contestants. Based on looks and his short bio, many viewers think they could see Gabby ending up with Jason, according to comments on Instagram, but time will tell!

Funny enough, people think that Gabby’s final guys all have the same vibe. “Gabby definitely has a type LOL,” one commenter wrote on Reality Steve’s post, while another person agreed, “Gabby has a type. Bless her heart!”

Is Bachelorette Gabby Engaged?

Bachelor Nation will have to tune in to see if Gabby leaves season 19 with a fiancé. No spoilers have leaked about whether or not she’s currently engaged, but the Colorado native has already been teasing fans.

In June, she showed off her left hand via her Instagram Stories and asked if anyone noticed anything new. Of course, she wasn’t going to spoil her own season by flaunting a Neil Lane engagement ring, but it definitely got some laughs.

The Bachelorette premieres on ABC on Monday, July 11, at 8 p.m. EST.