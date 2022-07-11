Warning. Spoilers ahead. Whose heart is he stealing? Erich Schwer introduced himself to Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia on the first night of The Bachelorette‘s 19th season, but he can only fall in love with one of them! Keep reading for details about the contestant’s job, where he’s from and more.



Where Is Erich Schwer From?

According to his ABC bio, Erich, 29, is a New Jersey native “with dreams of seeing the Northern Lights.” Can someone say romantic?! According to his LinkedIn page, it appears that Erich has taken his love of the East Coast out west for a job in California. This isn’t too surprising, considering his bio refers to him as “low-key, funny, outdoorsy and a bit mysterious with a fun side.”

What Is Erich Schwer’s Job?

His official Bachelorette bio says he’s a Real Estate Analyst. According to LinkedIn, he works for a company called Rexford Industrial in California. Prior to moving out west, Erich had a few jobs in New York City following his graduation from Elon University.

Does Erich Schwer Make It to Hometowns?

Per a May Instagram post from Reality Steve, he’s one of Gabby’s final four contestants. However, this has yet to be confirmed.

As of now, what fans do know is that he’s “a handsome guy whose quiet confidence is hard to ignore.” In relationships, “rich acts with intention and is looking for the real deal.” His Bachelorette bio says that Erich “doesn’t want to be in a relationship just to be in a relationship and says that the next time he commits, it’s for the long haul.” Here’s to hoping there are wedding bells in his future!

One thing Erich’s bio also says is that “he often finds himself attracted to taller women” and Gabby is 5-foot-8. All in all, the real estate analyst “hopes to find his best friend and someone with whom he can spend a lifetime of quality time.”

Love just might be in the air for him and Gabby, only time will tell!

The Bachelorette premieres on ABC on Monday, July 11, at 8 p.m. EST.

Can’t wait until the finale for more Bachelorette spoilers? No worries, we’ve got you covered. See if Gabby Windey gets engaged, who her final two guys are and who her top four guys are. Plus, check out if Rachel Recchia gets engaged, who her final two guys are and who she picks for her final four. You can also check out Life & Style’s Bachelorette page for more updates on the drama throughout the season!