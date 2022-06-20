Saving lives and stealing hearts! Gabby Windey is more than just a pretty face who has men fighting for her final rose. The upcoming Bachelorette lead attended the University of Colorado where she studied for her rigorous career. Keep reading to learn what Gabby Windey’s job is!

What Does Gabby Windey Do for a Living?

The Bachelor alum is an ICU nurse at the University of Colorado hospital, according to her LinkedIn page. She worked in the hospital during COVID and opened up about her experience with The Bachelorette alums Mike Johnson and Bryan Abasolo, calling it a ”hard” skill set that she’s “grateful” for.

ABC/John Fleenor

“I started when I was 22, and as an ICU nurse, you’re around a lot of death and dying, and you learn quickly how to have these important conversations that you don’t normally have,” she said during the January 2022 podcast. “I’m not on a platform saying I’m a hero or anything. I’m a nurse, and I’ve always loved being a nurse. I’m grateful to have given back.”

Gabby Windey Was a Professional Cheerleader

The Illinois native cheered for the Denver Broncos for five years after first making the team in 2016. Even though she no longer cheers for the NFL team, she still supports the squad on her Instagram account.

“This time of year always brings gratitude. It reminds me how much I have to be grateful for, and how much happiness this organization brings,” she captioned an April 2019 behind-the-scenes picture from a photo shoot in her orange uniform. “I never want to take this experience for granted and appreciate days like today!”

Gabby Windy Won an Award

During her time with the Denver Broncos, the reality personality was named the recipient of the 2021 Pop Warner Humanitarian Award. The achievement was granted to her not only for her athletic ability but her philanthropic and humanitarian work as well.

Usually, the award is given to NFL players, but her work during COVID was a big impact on becoming the first woman to receive the honor. “I am honored to be the first female recipient of the Pop Warner Little Scholars Humanitarian award for my work on the front lines of the COVID crisis,” she said in April 2021. “I am so proud to represent Pop Warner’s core value of excellence on and off the field,” she continued.

“The Denver Broncos and pop warner continue to inspire me to be a champion in my community. I can’t thank you enough for this recognition,” she added.