Bachelor Nation, accept these photos of Gabby Windey! If you thought the season 19 Bachelorette was confident following her stint on The Bachelor, well, these bikini pics prove that she is *the moment.*

The Denver native made headlines after appearing on Clayton Echard‘s season and finishing as one of his final three women. As the former football star’s journey for love came to an end in March 2022, Gabby’s began — alongside Rachel Recchia.

“We’ve been through the most crazy experience together,” Rachel told fans during the live portion of the Bachelor finale. Gabby added, “I’m a girls’ girl through and through, so having a friend by my side is the best thing that I could have asked for.”

Before she was announced as one of the Bachelorettes, viewers fell in love with Gabby’s humor and quick wit. They also praised the former Denver Broncos cheerleader for how she confronted Clayton after he broke up with her on national television.

“I don’t think he’s being fair right now,” she shared during the bombshell final Bachelor Rose Ceremony during season 26. “I don’t think you tell multiple women that you love them thinking that there would be no consequences knowing that there’s steps along the way that we have to get through. For him to say that ‘the woman I walk out with is the woman I love the most?’ Like, wrong f–king answer.”

Not only did Gabby tell Clayton he couldn’t walk her out, but she got a chance to share her feelings when they met face-to-face on the ABC stage immediately after their breakup aired.

“Before having watched it back I truly felt we were on our own journey … watching it back everything is muddled and you were clearly pitting us against each other,” Gabby said. “It really seemed like a competition which I had expressed to you that I didn’t want to be a part of.”

Now that she’s moved on, the brunette beauty is ready to meet her and Rachel’s crop of men. All of Bachelor Nation can’t wait to see how this plays out, too.

“Started from the bottom (of the stairs) now we’re here,” Gabby wrote on Instagram after her and Rachel’s Bachelorette announcement. “We couldn’t be more excited to have each other on this journey to find love.”

Here’s to more bikini pics amid her season! Scroll through the gallery to see some of Gabby’s best bathing suit moments over the years.