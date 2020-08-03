These ladies have confidence! Bachelor Nation stars like Kaitlyn Bristowe, Hannah Godwin, Cassie Randolph, Amanda Stanton and more have opened up about plastic surgery procedures they’ve undergone from botox to boob jobs.

Many stars from the Bachelor franchise update their appearances once they find reality TV fame, and some are more open about what *exactly* they get done than others. Of course, the contestants are always gorgeous from the get-go, but some do it for a simple confidence boost. Danielle Maltby credited wanting to look better on camera during Bachelor in Paradise as the reason behind her breast augmentation.

However, being in the spotlight comes with a lot of negativity, too. Former Bachelorette Jillian Harris admitted online bullying was part of the reason she underwent a nose job following season 5.

Amanda Stanton has been particularly open about undergoing a breast augmentation in 2018.

“Once I had [daughters Kinsley and Charlotte] and breastfed them both for a year, [my breasts] were basically … gone,” she wrote in a blog post following her surgery. “I did make this decision for myself, for my own body. When the time comes where I have to talk to my girls about this … I will always tell them they are beautiful in every single way, but will also be mindful about being real with them and why I chose to do what I did.”

Not all Bachelor stars go under the knife to achieve their perfect looks. Botox and lip fillers are extremely popular among former contestants and a much less severe option. Hannah Godwin said she got the “smallest amount ever” injected to plump her pout during a YouTube video in July 2020. “I have not had anything else done besides my lips,” she added. “I’m all for people doing whatever they feel like doing and that was just what I did,” added the Bachelor in Paradise alum.

Being in the spotlight isn’t the only driver for contestants to transform themselves. Hannah Ann Sluss, Alexis Waters, Raven Gates and more got their boobs done before ever stepping foot out of the limo on night one for their own personal reasons.

All in all, these Bachelor babes know there’s no shame in doing what makes you feel your best. Keep scrolling to see which reality stars have opened up about plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures!