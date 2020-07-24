Honesty hour! Bachelor alum Hannah Godwin responded to plastic surgery speculation after being questioned by fans. Spoiler alert: She has nothing to hide.

“Yeah, I’ve had my lips done before, big whoop,” the Bachelor in Paradise star explained on her YouTube channel. “It’s not a giant, huge secret. I’m obviously going to share the truth with you guys about everything. So, yes, I’ve had my lips done a few times.”

The Bachelor Nation babe noted that she got the “smallest amount ever” injected to plump her pout and most of the filler is dissolved as of late. “I have not had anything else done besides my lips,” she added. “I’m all for people doing whatever they feel like doing and that was just what I did.”

The former contestant from Colton Underwood’s season started working as an influencer and content creator long before her debut on the reality dating franchise and has always been transparent with fans — from plastic surgery speculation to her sweet relationship with fiancé Dylan Barbour.

The reality couple is “really enjoying being engaged” and “spending this quality time together,” Hannah exclusively told Life & Style in July. “We’re so excited for what the future holds for us!”

They’ve been together for a year since meeting on the beach in Mexico in 2019. These days, they’re laying low amid the coronavirus pandemic and going back and forth between Dylan’s hometown of San Diego and the Alabama native’s new residence in Los Angeles.

“We both have a hard time saying no to things sometimes, so being forced to essentially stay at home for a while really gave us the chance to see how we are together without a million things going on around us,” the model explained. “It has definitely brought us closer together.”

They’ve been spending their downtime like any other couple. “We’ve been cooking a lot, going on runs, playing around with new RumHaven cocktail recipes, and seeing more nature/sunsets than we ever have,” Hannah added. “I’ve found that I’ve been super creative and focusing on making more YouTube videos, which I love doing!”

We can’t wait to see what’s in store for Hannah and Dylan!